|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|1
|10
|Tapia rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.290
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Collins dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|a-Springer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|2
|3
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Kwan rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.328
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.344
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|1-Mercado pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Toronto
|200
|002
|100_5
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|130
|00x_6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Zimmer in the 9th.
1-ran for Palacios in the 8th.
LOB_Toronto 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Espinal (8), Collins (3), Straw (6), Giménez (3). HR_Guerrero Jr. (7), off Civale; Kirk (1), off Sandlin; Kwan (1), off Berríos. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (19), Collins 2 (9), Kirk (3), Kwan 2 (11), Rosario (7), Naylor (12), Reyes (8), Giménez (14). SB_Zimmer (1), Mercado (0). CS_Mercado (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Tapia, Espinal); Cleveland 3 (Palacios 3). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Cleveland 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Tapia, Rosario.
DP_Toronto 1 (Kirk, Espinal, Kirk).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 2-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|0
|82
|5.34
|Lawrence
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|0.00
|Richards
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|4.15
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 1-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|8
|99
|9.45
|Sandlin, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|29
|4.50
|Shaw, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.25
|Clase, S, 5-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-1, Sandlin 1-0. HBP_Civale (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Berríos, Civale.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:03. A_9,104 (34,788).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.