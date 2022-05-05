TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36595110
Tapia rf500002.212
Bichette ss523001.254
Guerrero Jr. 1b221210.290
Gurriel Jr. lf400002.263
Chapman 3b400001.211
Collins dh401201.235
Espinal 2b402001.259
Kirk c411100.254
Zimmer cf301001.083
a-Springer ph100001.274

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34611623
Straw cf411000.271
Kwan rf-lf321210.328
Ramírez 3b401000.315
Naylor 1b411100.333
Reyes dh413101.184
Giménez 2b402101.344
Rosario ss300110.207
Palacios lf401000.304
1-Mercado pr-rf000000.190
Hedges c411001.175

Toronto200002100_590
Cleveland00213000x_6110

a-struck out for Zimmer in the 9th.

1-ran for Palacios in the 8th.

LOB_Toronto 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Espinal (8), Collins (3), Straw (6), Giménez (3). HR_Guerrero Jr. (7), off Civale; Kirk (1), off Sandlin; Kwan (1), off Berríos. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (19), Collins 2 (9), Kirk (3), Kwan 2 (11), Rosario (7), Naylor (12), Reyes (8), Giménez (14). SB_Zimmer (1), Mercado (0). CS_Mercado (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr., Tapia, Espinal); Cleveland 3 (Palacios 3). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Cleveland 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Tapia, Rosario.

DP_Toronto 1 (Kirk, Espinal, Kirk).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 2-142-386610825.34
Lawrence11-310010280.00
Richards220003304.15
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, W, 1-252-364408999.45
Sandlin, H, 411-321110294.50
Shaw, H, 3110000162.25
Clase, S, 5-6100002133.86

Inherited runners-scored_Lawrence 2-1, Sandlin 1-0. HBP_Civale (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Berríos, Civale.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:03. A_9,104 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you