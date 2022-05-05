TorontoCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36595Totals346116
Tapia rf5000Straw cf4110
Bichette ss5230Kwan rf-lf3212
Guerrero Jr. 1b2212Ramírez 3b4010
Gurriel Jr. lf4000Naylor 1b4111
Chapman 3b4000Reyes dh4131
Collins dh4012Giménez 2b4021
Espinal 2b4020Rosario ss3001
Kirk c4111Palacios lf4010
Zimmer cf3010Mercado pr-rf0000
Springer ph1000Hedges c4110

Toronto2000021005
Cleveland00213000x6

DP_Toronto 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Espinal (8), Collins (3), Straw (6), Giménez (3). HR_Guerrero Jr. (7), Kirk (1), Kwan (1). SB_Zimmer (1), Mercado (0).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos L,2-142-386610
Lawrence11-310010
Richards220003
Cleveland
Civale W,1-252-364408
Sandlin H,411-321110
Shaw H,3110000
Clase S,5-6100002

HBP_Civale (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Berríos, Civale.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:03. A_9,104 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you