|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|Tapia rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Kwan rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Collins dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Toronto
|200
|002
|100
|—
|5
|Cleveland
|002
|130
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Toronto 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Espinal (8), Collins (3), Straw (6), Giménez (3). HR_Guerrero Jr. (7), Kirk (1), Kwan (1). SB_Zimmer (1), Mercado (0).
HBP_Civale (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Berríos, Civale.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:03. A_9,104 (34,788).
