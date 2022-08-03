ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36494015
Rojas 2b411000.268
Thomas cf412202.257
Marte dh400003.257
Walker 1b400002.201
Varsho rf412002.239
Rivera 3b400002.000
McCarthy lf401000.265
Perdomo ss411202.200
Herrera c302001.196
a-Beer ph100001.189

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3179735
Kwan lf411000.297
Rosario ss422301.293
Ramírez dh311111.285
Miller 1b401001.244
Gonzalez rf412200.290
Benson rf000000.000
Giménez 2b310001.301
Freeman 3b301010.333
Hedges c311010.176
Straw cf300101.214

Arizona000002002_491
Cleveland01003120x_791

a-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

E_Thomas (2), Bieber (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Thomas (13), Rosario (19), Gonzalez (13). HR_Thomas (8), off Bieber; Perdomo (4), off Morgan; Rosario (6), off Henry; Gonzalez (3), off Ginkel. RBIs_Thomas 2 (29), Perdomo 2 (24), Straw (20), Rosario 3 (41), Gonzalez 2 (16), Ramírez (86). SB_Varsho (7). SF_Straw.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Walker 2, Perdomo); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Gonzalez). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_McCarthy. GIDP_Kwan.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry, L, 0-1544433897.20
Ginkel121101163.86
Holton1-322200133.86
Ramirez12-310001244.68
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 6-6642208943.39
Karinchak, H, 1110002152.13
Stephan120003272.40
Morgan122202263.72

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-1. HBP_Henry (Giménez). WP_Henry.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:03. A_18,642 (34,788).

