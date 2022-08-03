|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|0
|15
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.257
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-Beer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|3
|5
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.293
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Benson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Freeman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Arizona
|000
|002
|002_4
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|031
|20x_7
|9
|1
a-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.
E_Thomas (2), Bieber (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Thomas (13), Rosario (19), Gonzalez (13). HR_Thomas (8), off Bieber; Perdomo (4), off Morgan; Rosario (6), off Henry; Gonzalez (3), off Ginkel. RBIs_Thomas 2 (29), Perdomo 2 (24), Straw (20), Rosario 3 (41), Gonzalez 2 (16), Ramírez (86). SB_Varsho (7). SF_Straw.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Walker 2, Perdomo); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Gonzalez). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_McCarthy. GIDP_Kwan.
DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, L, 0-1
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|89
|7.20
|Ginkel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Holton
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|3.86
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.68
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 6-6
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|94
|3.39
|Karinchak, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.13
|Stephan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.40
|Morgan
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-1. HBP_Henry (Giménez). WP_Henry.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:03. A_18,642 (34,788).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.