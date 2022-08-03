ArizonaCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36494Totals31797
Rojas 2b4110Kwan lf4110
Thomas cf4122Rosario ss4223
Marte dh4000Ramírez dh3111
Walker 1b4000Miller 1b4010
Varsho rf4120Gonzalez rf4122
Rivera 3b4000Benson rf0000
McCarthy lf4010Giménez 2b3100
Perdomo ss4112Freeman 3b3010
Herrera c3020Hedges c3110
Beer ph1000Straw cf3001

Arizona0000020024
Cleveland01003120x7

E_Thomas (2), Bieber (1). DP_Arizona 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Arizona 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Thomas (13), Rosario (19), Gonzalez (13). HR_Thomas (8), Perdomo (4), Rosario (6), Gonzalez (3). SB_Varsho (7). SF_Straw (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Henry L,0-1544433
Ginkel121101
Holton1-322200
Ramirez12-310001
Cleveland
Bieber W,6-6642208
Karinchak H,1110002
Stephan120003
Morgan122202

HBP_Henry (Giménez). WP_Henry.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:03. A_18,642 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

