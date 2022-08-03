|Arizona
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Benson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Freeman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Beer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|000
|002
|002
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|010
|031
|20x
|—
|7
E_Thomas (2), Bieber (1). DP_Arizona 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Arizona 5, Cleveland 5. 2B_Thomas (13), Rosario (19), Gonzalez (13). HR_Thomas (8), Perdomo (4), Rosario (6), Gonzalez (3). SB_Varsho (7). SF_Straw (3).
HBP_Henry (Giménez). WP_Henry.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:03. A_18,642 (34,788).
