ClevelandChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals357127Totals374114
Kwan lf5232Harrison 2b5121
Rosario ss5122Moncada 3b5111
Ramírez 3b3002Vaughn lf5111
Reyes dh5000Abreu 1b4020
Giménez 2b4020Grandal dh4031
Miller 1b4000Sheets rf3000
Jones rf3220Zavala c4020
Hedges c2010García ss3100
Naylor ph1011Engel cf2000
Call pr0100Jiménez ph1000
Maile c0000Pollock cf1000
Straw cf3110

Cleveland0000400037
Chicago0001003004

E_Sheets (3), Moncada (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Kwan (14), Jones (3), Harrison (13), Moncada (8). SB_Rosario (10). SF_Ramírez 2 (4). S_Straw (1), García (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
McKenzie52-341124
Morgan H,9133301
Stephan W,4-311-340002
Clase S,20-22100000
Chicago
Cueto784310
Graveman100001
Hendriks L,1-3143301

Morgan pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Cueto (Hedges). WP_Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:58. A_18,518 (40,615).

