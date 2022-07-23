|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Harrison 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Vaughn lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jones rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|García ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Call pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jiménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|040
|003
|—
|7
|Chicago
|000
|100
|300
|—
|4
E_Sheets (3), Moncada (2). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Kwan (14), Jones (3), Harrison (13), Moncada (8). SB_Rosario (10). SF_Ramírez 2 (4). S_Straw (1), García (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|McKenzie
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Morgan H,9
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Stephan W,4-3
|1
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase S,20-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Cueto
|7
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks L,1-3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
Morgan pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Cueto (Hedges). WP_Hendriks.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:58. A_18,518 (40,615).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.