|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|1
|2
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Jones rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|b-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|1-Call pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|2
|7
|Harrison 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Vaughn lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.193
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|García ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|a-Jiménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Pollock cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Cleveland
|000
|040
|003_7
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|300_4
|11
|2
a-flied out for Engel in the 7th. b-singled for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 9th.
E_Sheets (3), Moncada (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Kwan (14), Jones (3), Harrison (13), Moncada (8). RBIs_Kwan 2 (25), Rosario 2 (32), Ramírez 2 (78), Naylor (51), Grandal (17), Harrison (18), Moncada (24), Vaughn (49). SB_Rosario (10). SF_Ramírez 2. S_Straw, García.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Reyes); Chicago 6 (Harrison, Zavala 2, Sheets 3). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 9; Chicago 4 for 9.
GIDP_Miller, Jones.
DP_Chicago 2 (Harrison, García, Abreu; García, Harrison, Abreu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|94
|3.11
|Morgan, H, 9
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|23
|3.40
|Stephan, W, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.70
|Clase, S, 20-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.37
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|7
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|93
|2.89
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.16
|Hendriks, L, 1-3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 2-0, Stephan 1-1. HBP_Cueto (Hedges). WP_Hendriks.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:58. A_18,518 (40,615).
