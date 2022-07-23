ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35712712
Kwan lf523200.290
Rosario ss512200.296
Ramírez 3b300200.284
Reyes dh500001.211
Giménez 2b402000.302
Miller 1b400001.247
Jones rf322010.333
Hedges c201000.176
b-Naylor ph101100.279
1-Call pr010000.125
Maile c000000.194
Straw cf311000.213

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37411427
Harrison 2b512100.237
Moncada 3b511100.210
Vaughn lf511100.299
Abreu 1b402010.307
Grandal dh403101.193
Sheets rf300012.220
Zavala c402001.295
García ss310001.203
Engel cf200001.247
a-Jiménez ph100000.200
Pollock cf100001.227

Cleveland000040003_7120
Chicago000100300_4112

a-flied out for Engel in the 7th. b-singled for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 9th.

E_Sheets (3), Moncada (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Kwan (14), Jones (3), Harrison (13), Moncada (8). RBIs_Kwan 2 (25), Rosario 2 (32), Ramírez 2 (78), Naylor (51), Grandal (17), Harrison (18), Moncada (24), Vaughn (49). SB_Rosario (10). SF_Ramírez 2. S_Straw, García.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Reyes); Chicago 6 (Harrison, Zavala 2, Sheets 3). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 9; Chicago 4 for 9.

GIDP_Miller, Jones.

DP_Chicago 2 (Harrison, García, Abreu; García, Harrison, Abreu).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie52-341124943.11
Morgan, H, 9133301233.40
Stephan, W, 4-311-340002202.70
Clase, S, 20-22100000101.37
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto784310932.89
Graveman100001112.16
Hendriks, L, 1-3143301163.13

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 2-0, Stephan 1-1. HBP_Cueto (Hedges). WP_Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:58. A_18,518 (40,615).

