|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|11
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Soler rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|García dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.164
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|2
|8
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Rosario ss
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.267
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.228
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Brennan ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Arias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Miami
|001
|000
|030_4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|003
|010
|21x_7
|13
|0
a-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 7th.
E_Fortes (2). LOB_Miami 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Soler (8), Rosario (3), Bell (8), Ramírez (7). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Berti (2), off Allen; García (2), off Karinchak; Ramírez (3), off Luzardo; Bell (2), off Luzardo. RBIs_Berti (7), García 3 (5), Ramírez 4 (16), Bell 2 (11). SB_Naylor (1), Rosario (4), Chisholm Jr. (7). SF_Ramírez.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Hampson, Berti, De La Cruz); Cleveland 7 (Bell, Arias 3, Zunino 2, Naylor). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 12.
GIDP_De La Cruz.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Arias, Naylor).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 2-1
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|96
|3.62
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.93
|Soriano
|2
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|47
|2.57
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, W, 1-0
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|86
|1.50
|Stephan, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.74
|Karinchak
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|6.75
|Clase, S, 7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0. WP_Stephan.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:27. A_12,664 (34,788).
