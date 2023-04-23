MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34484211
Berti 2b411101.224
Cooper 1b400003.293
Soler rf313010.268
De La Cruz lf310011.314
García dh411302.164
Chisholm Jr. cf401001.215
Segura 3b400000.194
Fortes c401001.179
Hampson ss401002.269

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37713628
Kwan lf511000.244
Rosario ss544000.260
Ramírez 3b412400.267
Bell dh413210.228
Gonzalez rf301001.182
a-Brennan ph-rf100000.250
Naylor 1b302011.185
Zunino c400002.250
Arias 2b400003.167
Straw cf400001.260

Miami001000030_481
Cleveland00301021x_7130

a-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 7th.

E_Fortes (2). LOB_Miami 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Soler (8), Rosario (3), Bell (8), Ramírez (7). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Berti (2), off Allen; García (2), off Karinchak; Ramírez (3), off Luzardo; Bell (2), off Luzardo. RBIs_Berti (7), García 3 (5), Ramírez 4 (16), Bell 2 (11). SB_Naylor (1), Rosario (4), Chisholm Jr. (7). SF_Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Hampson, Berti, De La Cruz); Cleveland 7 (Bell, Arias 3, Zunino 2, Naylor). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 12.

GIDP_De La Cruz.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Arias, Naylor).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 2-141-384416963.62
Barnes12-300002231.93
Soriano253210472.57
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, W, 1-0651118861.50
Stephan, H, 2110002171.74
Karinchak123311216.75
Clase, S, 7-810000062.25

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0. WP_Stephan.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:27. A_12,664 (34,788).

