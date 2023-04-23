MiamiCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34484Totals377136
Berti 2b4111Kwan lf5110
Cooper 1b4000Rosario ss5440
Soler rf3130Ramírez 3b4124
De La Cruz lf3100Bell dh4132
García dh4113Gonzalez rf3010
Chisholm Jr. cf4010Brennan ph-rf1000
Segura 3b4000Naylor 1b3020
Fortes c4010Zunino c4000
Hampson ss4010Arias 2b4000
Straw cf4000

Miami0010000304
Cleveland00301021x7

E_Fortes (2). DP_Miami 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Miami 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Soler (8), Rosario (3), Bell (8), Ramírez (7). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Berti (2), García (2), Ramírez (3), Bell (2). SB_Naylor (1), Rosario (4), Chisholm Jr. (7). SF_Ramírez (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Luzardo L,2-141-384416
Barnes12-300002
Soriano253210
Cleveland
Allen W,1-0651118
Stephan H,2110002
Karinchak123311
Clase S,7-8100000

WP_Stephan.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:27. A_12,664 (34,788).

