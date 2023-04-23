|Miami
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|4
|4
|0
|Soler rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|García dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brennan ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|030
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|003
|010
|21x
|—
|7
E_Fortes (2). DP_Miami 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Miami 5, Cleveland 9. 2B_Soler (8), Rosario (3), Bell (8), Ramírez (7). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Berti (2), García (2), Ramírez (3), Bell (2). SB_Naylor (1), Rosario (4), Chisholm Jr. (7). SF_Ramírez (2).
WP_Stephan.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:27. A_12,664 (34,788).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.