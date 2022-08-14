ClevelandToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals387137Totals35282
Kwan lf5110Gurriel Jr. lf4130
Rosario ss4332Guerrero Jr. 1b4001
Ramírez dh4011Kirk c4010
Naylor 1b5021Hernández dh4011
Gonzalez rf4110Chapman 3b4000
Miller 2b4121Tapia cf4010
Giménez 2b0000Merrifield 2b4010
Freeman 3b4110Espinal ss4110
Hedges c4022Biggio rf3000
Straw cf4000

Cleveland1101200027
Toronto1000100002

E_Kirk (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller 2 (24), Hedges (2), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR_Rosario (8). SB_Rosario (11), Kwan (12).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Bieber W,8-6782206
Stephan H,9100002
Clase100001
Toronto
Gausman L,8-942-395515
Phelps11-300002
Richards100011
Bass110000
Thornton132201

WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:54. A_41,002 (53,506).

