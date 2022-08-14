|Cleveland
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Espinal ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Biggio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|110
|120
|002
|—
|7
|Toronto
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Kirk (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller 2 (24), Hedges (2), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR_Rosario (8). SB_Rosario (11), Kwan (12).
|4
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
WP_Gausman.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:54. A_41,002 (53,506).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
