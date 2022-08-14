|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|2
|9
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Rosario ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.288
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.282
|Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Giménez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Freeman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.179
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|9
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Espinal ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Biggio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Cleveland
|110
|120
|002_7
|13
|0
|Toronto
|100
|010
|000_2
|8
|1
E_Kirk (3). LOB_Cleveland 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller 2 (24), Hedges (2), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR_Rosario (8), off Gausman. RBIs_Rosario 2 (49), Hedges 2 (23), Naylor (57), Miller (43), Ramírez (93), Hernández (54), Guerrero Jr. (69). SB_Rosario (11), Kwan (12). CS_Ramírez (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Freeman, Kwan); Toronto 4 (Kirk, Tapia 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Miller.
DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 8-6
|7
|8
|2
|2
|0
|6
|99
|3.18
|Stephan, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.60
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.29
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 8-9
|4
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|98
|3.16
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.58
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.04
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.59
|Thornton
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0. WP_Gausman.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:54. A_41,002 (53,506).
