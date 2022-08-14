ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38713729
Kwan lf511001.295
Rosario ss433211.288
Ramírez dh401113.282
Naylor 1b502101.274
Gonzalez rf411000.295
Miller 2b412100.243
Giménez 2b000000.307
Freeman 3b411001.250
Hedges c402201.179
Straw cf400001.206

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3528209
Gurriel Jr. lf413000.308
Guerrero Jr. 1b400100.284
Kirk c401000.299
Hernández dh401102.272
Chapman 3b400003.239
Tapia cf401001.276
Merrifield 2b401000.241
Espinal ss411002.266
Biggio rf300001.217

Cleveland110120002_7130
Toronto100010000_281

E_Kirk (3). LOB_Cleveland 6, Toronto 6. 2B_Miller 2 (24), Hedges (2), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR_Rosario (8), off Gausman. RBIs_Rosario 2 (49), Hedges 2 (23), Naylor (57), Miller (43), Ramírez (93), Hernández (54), Guerrero Jr. (69). SB_Rosario (11), Kwan (12). CS_Ramírez (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Freeman, Kwan); Toronto 4 (Kirk, Tapia 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Miller.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 8-6782206993.18
Stephan, H, 9100002132.60
Clase100001101.29
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 8-942-395515983.16
Phelps11-300002162.58
Richards100011175.04
Bass11000091.59
Thornton132201194.50

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0. WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:54. A_41,002 (53,506).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

