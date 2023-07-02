ClevelandChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals408118Totals38696
Giménez 2b4322Tauchman lf5111
Rosario ss5222Hoerner 2b4110
Ramírez 3b5000Morel 3b5133
J.Naylor 1b5132Bellinger cf4011
Arias pr-1b0000Suzuki rf4000
Bell dh5011Swanson ss5000
Brennan rf4010Young 1b2100
Fry lf4001Amaya ph1000
Kwan lf0000Gomes c4110
Straw cf4110Mancini dh4121
Gallagher c4110

Cleveland00213000028
Chicago00001001406

E_Ramírez (6), Young (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Giménez (12). HR_Giménez (6), Morel (15). SB_Giménez (10), Fry (1). SF_Bellinger (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Civale631112
De Los Santos100002
Stephan121110
Clase144410
Hentges W,1-0100002
Chicago
Taillon576506
Rucker100001
Kay100000
Wesneski220001
Alzolay L,1-4122101

HBP_Taillon (Giménez), Civale 2 (Hoerner,Gomes).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:58. A_38,392 (41,363).

