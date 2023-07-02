|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|6
|Giménez 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Tauchman lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Morel 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Arias pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Young 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Fry lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Amaya ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gallagher c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|130
|000
|—
|8
|Chicago
|000
|010
|014
|—
|6
E_Ramírez (6), Young (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Giménez (12). HR_Giménez (6), Morel (15). SB_Giménez (10), Fry (1). SF_Bellinger (5).
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|5
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Taillon (Giménez), Civale 2 (Hoerner,Gomes).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:58. A_38,392 (41,363).
