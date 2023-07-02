ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40811809
Giménez 2b432200.246
Rosario ss522201.259
Ramírez 3b500001.293
J.Naylor 1b513201.301
1-Arias pr-1b000000.189
Bell dh501101.228
Brennan rf401000.273
Fry lf400103.270
Kwan lf000000.261
Straw cf411001.239
Gallagher c411001.143

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3869636
Tauchman lf511100.259
Hoerner 2b411000.286
Morel 3b513300.279
Bellinger cf401100.276
Suzuki rf400012.246
Swanson ss500001.256
Young 1b210021.308
a-Amaya ph100001.271
Gomes c411000.265
Mancini dh412101.241

Cleveland0021300002_8111
Chicago0000100140_691

a-struck out for Young in the 10th.

1-ran for J.Naylor in the 10th.

E_Ramírez (6), Young (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Giménez (12). HR_Giménez (6), off Taillon; Morel (15), off Stephan. RBIs_Giménez 2 (31), Fry (5), Rosario 2 (26), Bell (38), J.Naylor 2 (60), Tauchman (17), Morel 3 (37), Mancini (25), Bellinger (23). SB_Giménez (10), Fry (1). CS_Arias (3). SF_Bellinger.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Brennan, Fry, Straw, J.Naylor); Chicago 5 (Swanson, Morel, Bellinger, Gomes, Mancini). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bell, Brennan, Ramírez, Tauchman. GIDP_Brennan.

DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Young).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale631112942.96
De Los Santos100002152.65
Stephan121110272.75
Clase144410263.40
Hentges, W, 1-0100002142.91
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon576506957.07
Rucker100001124.18
Kay10000091.59
Wesneski220001194.75
Alzolay, L, 1-4122101242.06

HBP_Taillon (Giménez), Civale 2 (Hoerner,Gomes). PB_Gallagher 3(3).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:58. A_38,392 (41,363).

