|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|8
|11
|8
|0
|9
|Giménez 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|1-Arias pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Bell dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Fry lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Kwan lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Gallagher c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|6
|3
|6
|Tauchman lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Morel 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Young 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|a-Amaya ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Cleveland
|002
|130
|000
|2_8
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|014
|0_6
|9
|1
a-struck out for Young in the 10th.
1-ran for J.Naylor in the 10th.
E_Ramírez (6), Young (1). LOB_Cleveland 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Giménez (12). HR_Giménez (6), off Taillon; Morel (15), off Stephan. RBIs_Giménez 2 (31), Fry (5), Rosario 2 (26), Bell (38), J.Naylor 2 (60), Tauchman (17), Morel 3 (37), Mancini (25), Bellinger (23). SB_Giménez (10), Fry (1). CS_Arias (3). SF_Bellinger.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Brennan, Fry, Straw, J.Naylor); Chicago 5 (Swanson, Morel, Bellinger, Gomes, Mancini). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Chicago 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bell, Brennan, Ramírez, Tauchman. GIDP_Brennan.
DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Young).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|94
|2.96
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.65
|Stephan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|27
|2.75
|Clase
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|3.40
|Hentges, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.91
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|5
|7
|6
|5
|0
|6
|95
|7.07
|Rucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.18
|Kay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.59
|Wesneski
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.75
|Alzolay, L, 1-4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.06
HBP_Taillon (Giménez), Civale 2 (Hoerner,Gomes). PB_Gallagher 3(3).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:58. A_38,392 (41,363).
