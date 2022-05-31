|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Merrifield dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Dozier 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|4
|4
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Ramírez dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.299
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.429
|Clement 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Mercado lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.155
|Kansas City
|011
|000
|100_3
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|303
|002
|00x_8
|12
|0
E_Melendez (3). LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Dozier (10), Lopez (6), Merrifield (11), Rosario (5), Gonzalez (3). 3B_Rosario (3). HR_Hedges (4), off Lynch. RBIs_Isbel (6), Benintendi (21), Merrifield (24), Miller (20), Clement (4), Giménez (24), Hedges 3 (11), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB_Giménez (4), Ramírez (7). S_Giménez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Benintendi 2, Merrifield); Cleveland 7 (Giménez, Gonzalez 2, Mercado 2, Straw, Clement). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 9; Cleveland 5 for 14.
Runners moved up_Miller, Gonzalez, Clement.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 2-4
|4
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|79
|4.81
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Coleman
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|29
|3.54
|Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.23
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 2-3
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|97
|3.52
|Hentges
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.12
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.08
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|4.80
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Hentges 2-1. IBB_off Lynch (Ramírez), off Lynch (Ramírez). HBP_Lynch (Miller), Quantrill 2 (Witt Jr.,Dozier). PB_Perez (1).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:50. A_10,519 (34,788).
