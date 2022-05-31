Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3337328
Merrifield dh501100.216
Benintendi lf401101.328
Witt Jr. ss300001.232
Perez c400002.191
Melendez rf401000.259
Dozier 1b221010.279
Isbel cf401102.274
Rivera 3b401001.231
Lopez 2b311011.231

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35812844
Straw cf501000.231
Rosario ss512001.236
Ramírez dh221030.299
Miller 1b411101.279
Gonzalez rf512200.429
Clement 3b412100.229
Giménez 2b302100.296
Mercado lf310011.198
Hedges c411301.155

Kansas City011000100_371
Cleveland30300200x_8120

E_Melendez (3). LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Dozier (10), Lopez (6), Merrifield (11), Rosario (5), Gonzalez (3). 3B_Rosario (3). HR_Hedges (4), off Lynch. RBIs_Isbel (6), Benintendi (21), Merrifield (24), Miller (20), Clement (4), Giménez (24), Hedges 3 (11), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB_Giménez (4), Ramírez (7). S_Giménez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Benintendi 2, Merrifield); Cleveland 7 (Giménez, Gonzalez 2, Mercado 2, Straw, Clement). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 9; Cleveland 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Miller, Gonzalez, Clement.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, L, 2-4496632794.81
Cuas100001160.00
Coleman232111293.54
Clarke100000106.23
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 2-361-363305973.52
Hentges2-31000181.12
De Los Santos100001162.08
Shaw100021244.80

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Hentges 2-1. IBB_off Lynch (Ramírez), off Lynch (Ramírez). HBP_Lynch (Miller), Quantrill 2 (Witt Jr.,Dozier). PB_Perez (1).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:50. A_10,519 (34,788).

