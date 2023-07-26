|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|Garcia 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramírez dh
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Perez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brennan rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Fry c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Lopez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Waters rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Isbel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Blanco rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|011
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|211
|301
|00x
|—
|8
DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 12, Cleveland 9. 2B_Garcia (14), Perez (16), Blanco (6), Massey (8). HR_Melendez (8), Ramírez 2 (16), Fry (4). SB_Giménez (16), Arias (1), Ramírez (13), Brennan (7).
|2
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Marsh (Brennan).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T_3:07. A_26,699 (34,788).
