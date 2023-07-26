Kansas CityCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals383123Totals32898
Garcia 3b5011Kwan lf3012
Witt Jr. ss5000Giménez 2b4100
Melendez lf4121Ramírez dh4333
Perez dh5020J.Naylor 1b4010
Massey 2b4020Brennan rf3100
Fermin c4120Fry c4112
Pratto 1b4010Freeman 3b3111
Lopez 1b0000Arias ss4120
Waters rf-cf3000Straw cf3000
Isbel cf3110
Blanco rf1011

Kansas City0000100113
Cleveland21130100x8

DP_Kansas City 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 12, Cleveland 9. 2B_Garcia (14), Perez (16), Blanco (6), Massey (8). HR_Melendez (8), Ramírez 2 (16), Fry (4). SB_Giménez (16), Arias (1), Ramírez (13), Brennan (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Marsh L,0-522-354443
Heasley11-323322
Cox100010
Coleman121111
Wittgren100000
Clarke100000
Cleveland
Williams430025
Sandlin W,5-3121101
Morgan2-320011
De Los Santos11-310000
Kelly121110
Curry121101

HBP_Marsh (Brennan).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T_3:07. A_26,699 (34,788).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

