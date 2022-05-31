|Kansas City
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|Merrifield dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Dozier 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Clement 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Kansas City
|011
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|303
|002
|00x
|—
|8
E_Melendez (3). LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Dozier (10), Lopez (6), Merrifield (11), Rosario (5), Gonzalez (3). 3B_Rosario (3). HR_Hedges (4). SB_Giménez (4), Ramírez (7). S_Giménez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lynch L,2-4
|4
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coleman
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Quantrill W,2-3
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Hentges
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Lynch pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Lynch (Miller), Quantrill 2 (Witt Jr.,Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:50. A_10,519 (34,788).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.