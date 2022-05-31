Kansas CityCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33373Totals358128
Merrifield dh5011Straw cf5010
Benintendi lf4011Rosario ss5120
Witt Jr. ss3000Ramírez dh2210
Perez c4000Miller 1b4111
Melendez rf4010Gonzalez rf5122
Dozier 1b2210Clement 3b4121
Isbel cf4011Giménez 2b3021
Rivera 3b4010Mercado lf3100
Lopez 2b3110Hedges c4113

Kansas City0110001003
Cleveland30300200x8

E_Melendez (3). LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Dozier (10), Lopez (6), Merrifield (11), Rosario (5), Gonzalez (3). 3B_Rosario (3). HR_Hedges (4). SB_Giménez (4), Ramírez (7). S_Giménez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Lynch L,2-4496632
Cuas100001
Coleman232111
Clarke100000
Cleveland
Quantrill W,2-361-363305
Hentges2-310001
De Los Santos100001
Shaw100021

Lynch pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Lynch (Miller), Quantrill 2 (Witt Jr.,Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:50. A_10,519 (34,788).

