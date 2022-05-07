|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.075
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|4
|3
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Miller 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.353
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Mercado cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.185
|Maile c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Clement 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Toronto
|110
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|301
|012
|10x_8
|11
|0
LOB_Toronto 1, Cleveland 7. 2B_Bichette (6), Espinal (9), Ramírez (8), Miller (10), Maile (4). HR_Reyes (3), off Stripling. RBIs_Bichette (14), Espinal (12), Miller 2 (11), Giménez (15), Reyes 2 (10), Maile (2), Kwan (13), Mercado (12). SB_Giménez (2). CS_Springer (1). SF_Mercado. S_Clement.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr.); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Mercado). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Cleveland 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Kirk.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Maile, Miller, Maile).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 0-1
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|78
|4.70
|Phelps
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|32
|3.18
|Borucki
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|7.71
|Lawrence
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|2.70
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 2-2
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|102
|2.76
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.00
|Stephan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.46
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.48
WP_McKenzie.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:55. A_16,819 (34,788).
