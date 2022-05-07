TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2824227
Springer dh311011.282
Bichette ss401100.244
Guerrero Jr. 1b401001.287
Hernández rf300002.273
Gurriel Jr. lf300001.250
Chapman 3b210010.208
Kirk c300000.270
Espinal 2b301100.267
Zimmer cf300002.075

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33811843
Kwan lf501100.319
Rosario ss421010.200
Ramírez dh511000.310
Miller 1b322210.353
Reyes rf312201.204
Straw cf100000.280
Giménez 2b402100.348
Mercado cf-rf210111.185
Maile c411101.286
Clement 3b201010.200

Toronto110000000_240
Cleveland30101210x_8110

LOB_Toronto 1, Cleveland 7. 2B_Bichette (6), Espinal (9), Ramírez (8), Miller (10), Maile (4). HR_Reyes (3), off Stripling. RBIs_Bichette (14), Espinal (12), Miller 2 (11), Giménez (15), Reyes 2 (10), Maile (2), Kwan (13), Mercado (12). SB_Giménez (2). CS_Springer (1). SF_Mercado. S_Clement.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Gurriel Jr.); Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Mercado). RISP_Toronto 2 for 5; Cleveland 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kirk.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Maile, Miller, Maile).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, L, 0-1454413784.70
Phelps111120323.18
Borucki122210227.71
Lawrence231100322.70
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, W, 2-26422261022.76
Shaw100001112.00
Stephan100000151.46
Clase10000063.48

WP_McKenzie.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:55. A_16,819 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

