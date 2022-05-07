|Toronto
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Mercado cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Clement 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Cleveland
|301
|012
|10x
|—
|8
DP_Toronto 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Toronto 1, Cleveland 7. 2B_Bichette (6), Espinal (9), Ramírez (8), Miller (10), Maile (4). HR_Reyes (3). SB_Giménez (2). SF_Mercado (1). S_Clement (1).
WP_McKenzie.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:55. A_16,819 (34,788).
