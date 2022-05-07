TorontoCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28242Totals338118
Springer dh3110Kwan lf5011
Bichette ss4011Rosario ss4210
Guerrero Jr. 1b4010Ramírez dh5110
Hernández rf3000Miller 1b3222
Gurriel Jr. lf3000Reyes rf3122
Chapman 3b2100Straw cf1000
Kirk c3000Giménez 2b4021
Espinal 2b3011Mercado cf-rf2101
Zimmer cf3000Maile c4111
Clement 3b2010

Toronto1100000002
Cleveland30101210x8

DP_Toronto 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Toronto 1, Cleveland 7. 2B_Bichette (6), Espinal (9), Ramírez (8), Miller (10), Maile (4). HR_Reyes (3). SB_Giménez (2). SF_Mercado (1). S_Clement (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Stripling L,0-1454413
Phelps111120
Borucki122210
Lawrence231100
Cleveland
McKenzie W,2-2642226
Shaw100001
Stephan100000
Clase100000

WP_McKenzie.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:55. A_16,819 (34,788).

