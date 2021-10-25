CLEVELAND (99)
Markkanen 4-12 2-2 12, Mobley 4-8 2-2 10, Allen 10-11 1-3 21, Garland 4-9 0-0 9, Sexton 4-11 3-4 14, Love 8-13 5-5 22, Osman 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Okoro 2-5 0-0 4, Windler 0-0 0-0 0, Pangos 0-1 0-0 0, Rubio 2-10 3-4 7, Valentine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-82 16-20 99.
DENVER (87)
Gordon 5-14 1-2 12, Porter Jr. 4-14 0-0 11, Jokic 9-15 5-6 24, Barton 5-9 1-2 12, Morris 1-4 0-0 2, Cornelie 0-0 0-0 0, Je.Green 2-7 1-2 5, Bol 1-2 0-0 2, Ja.Green 1-4 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-1 0-0 3, Dozier 1-3 0-0 2, Campazzo 1-4 0-0 3, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 3-5 0-0 7, Rivers 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 35-86 8-12 87.
|Cleveland
|29
|21
|25
|24
|—
|99
|Denver
|24
|22
|24
|17
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 7-25 (Sexton 3-5, Markkanen 2-8, Garland 1-3, Love 1-4, Rubio 0-3), Denver 9-38 (Porter Jr. 3-9, Hyland 1-3, Barton 1-4, Campazzo 1-4, Jokic 1-4, Gordon 1-5, Ja.Green 0-3, Je.Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 49 (Allen 16), Denver 47 (Jokic 19). Assists_Cleveland 26 (Rubio 8), Denver 21 (Morris 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 18, Denver 22. A_14,221 (19,520)