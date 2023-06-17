Diamondbacks first. Pavin Smith grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Ketel Marte walks. Corbin Carroll strikes out swinging. Christian Walker doubles to deep right center field. Ketel Marte scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Josh Naylor.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Guardians 0.
Diamondbacks second. Jake McCarthy singles to left field. Gabriel Moreno walks. Josh Rojas out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jose Ramirez to Andres Gimenez. Gabriel Moreno to second. Jake McCarthy to third. Geraldo Perdomo out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Will Brennan. Gabriel Moreno to third. Jake McCarthy scores. Pavin Smith lines out to shortstop to Amed Rosario.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians fourth. Steven Kwan grounds out to shortstop, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Amed Rosario flies out to deep center field to Corbin Carroll. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Josh Naylor strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Guardians 1.
Diamondbacks sixth. Josh Rojas called out on strikes. Geraldo Perdomo doubles to right field. Pavin Smith singles to left center field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Ketel Marte singles to center field. Pavin Smith to second. Corbin Carroll doubles to left field. Ketel Marte to third. Pavin Smith scores. Christian Walker is intentionally walked. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out on a foul tip. Jake McCarthy flies out to shallow left field to Steven Kwan.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Guardians 1.
Diamondbacks seventh. Gabriel Moreno strikes out swinging. Josh Rojas singles to left field. Geraldo Perdomo flies out to center field to Myles Straw. Pavin Smith walks. Josh Rojas to second. Ketel Marte singles to right center field. Pavin Smith to third. Josh Rojas scores. Corbin Carroll called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.