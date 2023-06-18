Guardians first. Steven Kwan reaches on error. Fielding error by Nick Ahmed. Amed Rosario pops out to first base to Christian Walker. Jose Ramirez triples. Steven Kwan scores. Josh Naylor doubles to right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Andres Gimenez lines out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Josh Naylor to third. Tyler Freeman lines out to deep center field to Corbin Carroll.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Diamondbacks 0.
Guardians second. Will Brennan singles to center field. Bo Naylor strikes out swinging. Myles Straw singles to center field. Will Brennan to third. Steven Kwan triples to deep right center field. Myles Straw scores. Will Brennan scores. Amed Rosario out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Steven Kwan scores. Jose Ramirez flies out to deep left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 5, Diamondbacks 0.
Diamondbacks second. Christian Walker homers to center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to right field. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging. Gabriel Moreno grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Freeman to Josh Naylor. Nick Ahmed walks. Jake McCarthy strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 5, Diamondbacks 1.
Guardians fourth. Bo Naylor walks. Myles Straw singles to right field. Bo Naylor to third. Steven Kwan reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Myles Straw out at second. Bo Naylor scores. Amed Rosario singles to left field. Steven Kwan to second. Jose Ramirez flies out to deep right center field to Jake McCarthy. Steven Kwan to third. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Amed Rosario to second. Steven Kwan scores. Andres Gimenez triples to deep right field. Josh Naylor scores. Amed Rosario scores. Tyler Freeman doubles to shallow right field. Andres Gimenez scores. Will Brennan singles to shallow center field. Tyler Freeman scores. Bo Naylor grounds out to second base, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.
6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 11, Diamondbacks 1.
Guardians fifth. Myles Straw walks. Steven Kwan reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Myles Straw out at second. Amed Rosario singles to shallow center field. Steven Kwan to second. Jose Ramirez lines out to center field to Corbin Carroll. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Amed Rosario to second. Steven Kwan scores. Andres Gimenez flies out to deep left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 12, Diamondbacks 1.
Diamondbacks fifth. Geraldo Perdomo singles to shallow infield. Emmanuel Rivera singles to center field. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Corbin Carroll reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Emmanuel Rivera out at second. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Christian Walker doubles to deep left field. Corbin Carroll scores. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging. Pavin Smith walks. Gabriel Moreno strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 12, Diamondbacks 3.
