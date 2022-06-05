Guardians first. Myles Straw strikes out swinging. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Jose Ramirez flies out to right field to Anthony Santander. Owen Miller walks. Andres Gimenez homers to right field. Owen Miller scores. Amed Rosario scores. Oscar Gonzalez singles to shortstop. Richie Palacios pops out to shallow infield to Rougned Odor.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Orioles 0.
Orioles fourth. Trey Mancini hit by pitch. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Trey Mancini scores. Ramon Urias strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman lines out to right field to Oscar Gonzalez.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 3, Orioles 2.
