Guardians fifth. Will Brennan doubles to deep right field. Cam Gallagher out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cedric Mullins. Will Brennan scores. Steven Kwan grounds out to shallow right field, Ryan Mountcastle to Tyler Wells. Amed Rosario flies out to left field to Austin Hays.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 1, Orioles 0.
Guardians seventh. Andres Gimenez grounds out to first base to Ryan Mountcastle. Myles Straw singles to shallow infield. Will Brennan singles to right field. Myles Straw to second. Cam Gallagher singles to right field. Will Brennan to second. Myles Straw scores. Steven Kwan doubles to shallow center field. Cam Gallagher to third. Will Brennan scores. Amed Rosario reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Steven Kwan scores. Cam Gallagher scores. Throwing error by Adam Frazier. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor lines out to deep right field to Ryan McKenna.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 5, Orioles 0.
