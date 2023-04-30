Red sox fifth. Connor Wong singles to left field. Jarren Duran doubles to shallow left field. Connor Wong to third. Enmanuel Valdez strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo singles to center field. Jarren Duran scores. Connor Wong scores. Justin Turner called out on strikes. Rob Refsnyder walks. Alex Verdugo to second. Rafael Devers called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians sixth. Steven Kwan doubles to right field. Amed Rosario singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Steven Kwan scores. Jose Ramirez flies out to deep right field to Alex Verdugo. Amed Rosario to third. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow infield, Connor Wong to Justin Turner. Oscar Gonzalez grounds out to first base, Justin Turner to Chris Sale.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Guardians 1.
Red sox sixth. Masataka Yoshida flies out to deep left field to Steven Kwan. Christian Arroyo singles to shallow left field. Connor Wong homers to left field. Christian Arroyo scores. Jarren Duran flies out to shallow left field to Steven Kwan. Enmanuel Valdez grounds out to first base, Josh Bell to Nick Sandlin.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Guardians 1.
Red sox seventh. Alex Verdugo homers to right field. Justin Turner walks. Rob Refsnyder grounds out to shortstop. Justin Turner out at second. Rafael Devers walks. Masataka Yoshida walks. Rafael Devers to second. Christian Arroyo doubles to deep center field. Masataka Yoshida scores. Rafael Devers scores. Connor Wong grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Bell.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Guardians 1.
