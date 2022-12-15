|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|25
|36.7
|258-514
|.502
|97-226
|117-131
|.893
|730
|29.2
|Garland
|23
|35.9
|164-388
|.423
|58-151
|95-108
|.880
|481
|20.9
|E.Mobley
|29
|34.5
|177-318
|.557
|7-30
|76-109
|.697
|437
|15.1
|Allen
|22
|32.9
|127-206
|.617
|0-3
|59-79
|.747
|313
|14.2
|LeVert
|25
|31.0
|110-278
|.396
|38-108
|51-65
|.785
|309
|12.4
|Love
|21
|19.8
|61-151
|.404
|40-106
|35-40
|.875
|197
|9.4
|Osman
|28
|23.1
|93-210
|.443
|37-114
|27-39
|.692
|250
|8.9
|Stevens
|16
|23.9
|45-98
|.459
|11-32
|17-21
|.810
|118
|7.4
|Wade
|17
|24.1
|38-84
|.452
|23-56
|9-13
|.692
|108
|6.4
|Okoro
|29
|18.4
|41-103
|.398
|12-49
|23-28
|.821
|117
|4.0
|Lopez
|20
|9.0
|27-41
|.659
|0-0
|9-12
|.750
|63
|3.2
|Neto
|19
|8.9
|19-41
|.463
|5-17
|10-12
|.833
|53
|2.8
|Diakite
|11
|7.5
|10-21
|.476
|4-12
|0-0
|.000
|24
|2.2
|I.Mobley
|8
|3.3
|4-8
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|29
|244.3
|1174-2461
|.477
|333-906
|528-657
|.804
|3209
|110.7
|OPPONENTS
|29
|244.3
|1107-2434
|.455
|322-921
|496-655
|.757
|3032
|104.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|25
|74
|99
|4.0
|117
|4.7
|63
|0
|35
|76
|10
|Garland
|8
|48
|56
|2.4
|179
|7.8
|45
|0
|30
|76
|4
|E.Mobley
|82
|190
|272
|9.4
|77
|2.7
|84
|0
|23
|61
|39
|Allen
|66
|160
|226
|10.3
|31
|1.4
|54
|0
|16
|37
|28
|LeVert
|21
|85
|106
|4.2
|110
|4.4
|55
|0
|18
|44
|2
|Love
|15
|132
|147
|7.0
|45
|2.1
|33
|0
|4
|24
|3
|Osman
|8
|75
|83
|3.0
|45
|1.6
|52
|0
|12
|26
|4
|Stevens
|10
|57
|67
|4.2
|8
|.5
|23
|0
|8
|8
|7
|Wade
|10
|59
|69
|4.1
|17
|1.0
|42
|0
|12
|7
|6
|Okoro
|14
|45
|59
|2.0
|18
|.6
|56
|0
|17
|19
|10
|Lopez
|17
|11
|28
|1.4
|9
|.5
|23
|0
|1
|13
|3
|Neto
|2
|13
|15
|.8
|22
|1.2
|12
|0
|7
|6
|0
|Diakite
|3
|8
|11
|1.0
|2
|.2
|11
|0
|2
|5
|5
|I.Mobley
|1
|10
|11
|1.4
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|282
|967
|1249
|43.1
|680
|23.4
|555
|0
|186
|402
|121
|OPPONENTS
|272
|886
|1158
|39.9
|652
|22.5
|625
|1
|218
|415
|129
