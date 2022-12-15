AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell2536.7258-514.50297-226117-131.89373029.2
Garland2335.9164-388.42358-15195-108.88048120.9
E.Mobley2934.5177-318.5577-3076-109.69743715.1
Allen2232.9127-206.6170-359-79.74731314.2
LeVert2531.0110-278.39638-10851-65.78530912.4
Love2119.861-151.40440-10635-40.8751979.4
Osman2823.193-210.44337-11427-39.6922508.9
Stevens1623.945-98.45911-3217-21.8101187.4
Wade1724.138-84.45223-569-13.6921086.4
Okoro2918.441-103.39812-4923-28.8211174.0
Lopez209.027-41.6590-09-12.750633.2
Neto198.919-41.4635-1710-12.833532.8
Diakite117.510-21.4764-120-0.000242.2
I.Mobley83.34-8.5001-20-0.00091.1
TEAM29244.31174-2461.477333-906528-657.8043209110.7
OPPONENTS29244.31107-2434.455322-921496-655.7573032104.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell2574994.01174.7630357610
Garland848562.41797.845030764
E.Mobley821902729.4772.7840236139
Allen6616022610.3311.4540163728
LeVert21851064.21104.455018442
Love151321477.0452.13304243
Osman875833.0451.652012264
Stevens1057674.28.5230887
Wade1059694.1171.04201276
Okoro1445592.018.6560171910
Lopez1711281.49.52301133
Neto21315.8221.2120760
Diakite38111.02.2110255
I.Mobley110111.40.020100
TEAM282967124943.168023.45550186402121
OPPONENTS272886115839.965222.56251218415129

