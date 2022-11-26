AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell1737.5179-357.50168-16084-96.87551030.0
Garland1335.8104-231.45041-9658-69.84130723.6
E.Mobley1934.1113-209.5412-1348-68.70627614.5
Allen1732.094-160.5880-241-52.78822913.5
LeVert1632.363-173.36425-6734-43.79118511.6
Love1620.751-122.41836-8931-36.86116910.6
Osman1922.362-134.46329-7421-29.7241749.2
Stevens921.622-46.4785-1216-19.842657.2
Wade1323.531-61.50820-439-13.692917.0
Okoro1918.124-59.4075-2621-26.808743.9
Lopez1310.120-30.6670-06-9.667463.5
Neto129.112-29.4143-107-8.875342.8
Diakite63.76-9.6672-40-0.000142.3
I.Mobley53.63-6.5001-20-0.00071.4
TEAM19246.6784-1626.482237-598376-468.8032181114.8
OPPONENTS19246.6741-1618.458229-624342-443.7722053108.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell1555704.1925.444026557
Garland423272.11017.831017483
E.Mobley501121628.5462.4530194326
Allen5013318310.8221.338092921
LeVert1755724.5784.938011282
Love131021157.2402.52202173
Osman750573.0351.84005162
Stevens716232.63.3160256
Wade744513.9131.0320745
Okoro725321.710.542010153
Lopez128201.56.5170172
Neto210121.0151.370560
Diakite033.50.030110
I.Mobley0771.40.020100
TEAM19164383443.946124.3385011627480
OPPONENTS17557875339.645624.0447115527288

