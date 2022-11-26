|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|17
|37.5
|179-357
|.501
|68-160
|84-96
|.875
|510
|30.0
|Garland
|13
|35.8
|104-231
|.450
|41-96
|58-69
|.841
|307
|23.6
|E.Mobley
|19
|34.1
|113-209
|.541
|2-13
|48-68
|.706
|276
|14.5
|Allen
|17
|32.0
|94-160
|.588
|0-2
|41-52
|.788
|229
|13.5
|LeVert
|16
|32.3
|63-173
|.364
|25-67
|34-43
|.791
|185
|11.6
|Love
|16
|20.7
|51-122
|.418
|36-89
|31-36
|.861
|169
|10.6
|Osman
|19
|22.3
|62-134
|.463
|29-74
|21-29
|.724
|174
|9.2
|Stevens
|9
|21.6
|22-46
|.478
|5-12
|16-19
|.842
|65
|7.2
|Wade
|13
|23.5
|31-61
|.508
|20-43
|9-13
|.692
|91
|7.0
|Okoro
|19
|18.1
|24-59
|.407
|5-26
|21-26
|.808
|74
|3.9
|Lopez
|13
|10.1
|20-30
|.667
|0-0
|6-9
|.667
|46
|3.5
|Neto
|12
|9.1
|12-29
|.414
|3-10
|7-8
|.875
|34
|2.8
|Diakite
|6
|3.7
|6-9
|.667
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.3
|I.Mobley
|5
|3.6
|3-6
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.4
|TEAM
|19
|246.6
|784-1626
|.482
|237-598
|376-468
|.803
|2181
|114.8
|OPPONENTS
|19
|246.6
|741-1618
|.458
|229-624
|342-443
|.772
|2053
|108.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|15
|55
|70
|4.1
|92
|5.4
|44
|0
|26
|55
|7
|Garland
|4
|23
|27
|2.1
|101
|7.8
|31
|0
|17
|48
|3
|E.Mobley
|50
|112
|162
|8.5
|46
|2.4
|53
|0
|19
|43
|26
|Allen
|50
|133
|183
|10.8
|22
|1.3
|38
|0
|9
|29
|21
|LeVert
|17
|55
|72
|4.5
|78
|4.9
|38
|0
|11
|28
|2
|Love
|13
|102
|115
|7.2
|40
|2.5
|22
|0
|2
|17
|3
|Osman
|7
|50
|57
|3.0
|35
|1.8
|40
|0
|5
|16
|2
|Stevens
|7
|16
|23
|2.6
|3
|.3
|16
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Wade
|7
|44
|51
|3.9
|13
|1.0
|32
|0
|7
|4
|5
|Okoro
|7
|25
|32
|1.7
|10
|.5
|42
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Lopez
|12
|8
|20
|1.5
|6
|.5
|17
|0
|1
|7
|2
|Neto
|2
|10
|12
|1.0
|15
|1.3
|7
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Diakite
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|I.Mobley
|0
|7
|7
|1.4
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|191
|643
|834
|43.9
|461
|24.3
|385
|0
|116
|274
|80
|OPPONENTS
|175
|578
|753
|39.6
|456
|24.0
|447
|1
|155
|272
|88
