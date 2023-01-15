|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|39
|36.5
|387-797
|.486
|147-371
|203-234
|.868
|1124
|28.8
|Garland
|35
|35.8
|256-569
|.450
|81-206
|147-171
|.860
|740
|21.1
|E.Mobley
|42
|33.8
|243-442
|.550
|9-46
|108-156
|.692
|603
|14.4
|Allen
|37
|33.0
|204-326
|.626
|0-7
|97-136
|.713
|505
|13.6
|LeVert
|40
|31.2
|179-433
|.413
|60-169
|78-105
|.743
|496
|12.4
|Osman
|42
|22.6
|145-312
|.465
|58-171
|44-67
|.657
|392
|9.3
|Love
|36
|20.7
|103-262
|.393
|64-179
|50-57
|.877
|320
|8.9
|Wade
|17
|24.1
|38-84
|.452
|23-56
|9-13
|.692
|108
|6.4
|Stevens
|28
|20.8
|66-153
|.431
|15-50
|23-32
|.719
|170
|6.1
|Rubio
|2
|11.5
|4-9
|.444
|3-7
|1-2
|.500
|12
|6.0
|Okoro
|44
|19.1
|84-184
|.457
|26-85
|43-56
|.768
|237
|5.4
|Neto
|28
|10.5
|33-63
|.524
|9-27
|14-16
|.875
|89
|3.2
|Lopez
|25
|8.6
|32-50
|.640
|1-1
|10-14
|.714
|75
|3.0
|Diakite
|13
|6.8
|11-23
|.478
|4-13
|0-0
|.000
|26
|2.0
|I.Mobley
|8
|3.3
|4-8
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|44
|244.0
|1789-3715
|.482
|501-1390
|827-1059
|.781
|4906
|111.5
|OPPONENTS
|44
|244.0
|1718-3696
|.465
|515-1408
|757-985
|.769
|4708
|107.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|37
|117
|154
|3.9
|190
|4.9
|99
|0
|57
|115
|13
|Garland
|14
|81
|95
|2.7
|270
|7.7
|74
|0
|41
|111
|5
|E.Mobley
|102
|267
|369
|8.8
|115
|2.7
|119
|0
|32
|84
|54
|Allen
|110
|252
|362
|9.8
|61
|1.6
|81
|0
|28
|52
|44
|LeVert
|30
|136
|166
|4.2
|146
|3.7
|93
|0
|32
|64
|7
|Osman
|12
|89
|101
|2.4
|64
|1.5
|77
|0
|21
|36
|4
|Love
|38
|222
|260
|7.2
|70
|1.9
|62
|0
|7
|43
|7
|Wade
|10
|59
|69
|4.1
|17
|1.0
|42
|0
|12
|7
|6
|Stevens
|20
|78
|98
|3.5
|19
|.7
|37
|0
|12
|16
|13
|Rubio
|0
|5
|5
|2.5
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okoro
|25
|83
|108
|2.5
|35
|.8
|85
|0
|30
|25
|16
|Neto
|5
|20
|25
|.9
|38
|1.4
|24
|0
|11
|9
|1
|Lopez
|19
|18
|37
|1.5
|10
|.4
|28
|0
|1
|17
|3
|Diakite
|3
|8
|11
|.8
|2
|.2
|11
|0
|2
|6
|5
|I.Mobley
|1
|10
|11
|1.4
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|426
|1445
|1871
|42.5
|1040
|23.6
|836
|0
|287
|585
|178
|OPPONENTS
|398
|1371
|1769
|40.2
|994
|22.6
|944
|2
|330
|617
|189
