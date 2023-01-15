AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell3936.5387-797.486147-371203-234.868112428.8
Garland3535.8256-569.45081-206147-171.86074021.1
E.Mobley4233.8243-442.5509-46108-156.69260314.4
Allen3733.0204-326.6260-797-136.71350513.6
LeVert4031.2179-433.41360-16978-105.74349612.4
Osman4222.6145-312.46558-17144-67.6573929.3
Love3620.7103-262.39364-17950-57.8773208.9
Wade1724.138-84.45223-569-13.6921086.4
Stevens2820.866-153.43115-5023-32.7191706.1
Rubio211.54-9.4443-71-2.500126.0
Okoro4419.184-184.45726-8543-56.7682375.4
Neto2810.533-63.5249-2714-16.875893.2
Lopez258.632-50.6401-110-14.714753.0
Diakite136.811-23.4784-130-0.000262.0
I.Mobley83.34-8.5001-20-0.00091.1
TEAM44244.01789-3715.482501-1390827-1059.7814906111.5
OPPONENTS44244.01718-3696.465515-1408757-985.7694708107.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell371171543.91904.99905711513
Garland1481952.72707.7740411115
E.Mobley1022673698.81152.71190328454
Allen1102523629.8611.6810285244
LeVert301361664.21463.793032647
Osman12891012.4641.577021364
Love382222607.2701.96207437
Wade1059694.1171.04201276
Stevens2078983.519.7370121613
Rubio0552.531.520000
Okoro25831082.535.8850302516
Neto52025.9381.42401191
Lopez1918371.510.42801173
Diakite3811.82.2110265
I.Mobley110111.40.020100
TEAM4261445187142.5104023.68360287585178
OPPONENTS3981371176940.299422.69442330617189

