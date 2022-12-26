AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell3036.4302-608.497116-276147-167.88086728.9
Garland2835.8199-460.43367-175111-126.88157620.6
E.Mobley3433.9201-358.5619-3788-126.69849914.7
Allen2733.3152-243.6260-374-101.73337814.0
LeVert3030.7126-319.39543-12457-76.75035211.7
Osman3322.7116-249.46644-13136-53.6793129.5
Love2620.173-180.40650-12941-47.8722379.1
Stevens1823.348-108.44411-3517-24.7081246.9
Wade1724.138-84.45223-569-13.6921086.4
Okoro3418.958-136.42617-6631-38.8161644.8
Lopez228.828-44.6360-09-12.750653.0
Neto229.020-44.4555-1810-12.833552.5
Diakite117.510-21.4764-120-0.000242.2
I.Mobley83.34-8.5001-20-0.00091.1
TEAM34244.41375-2862.480390-1064630-795.7923770110.9
OPPONENTS34244.41302-2862.455390-1107572-756.7573566104.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell26891153.81344.5780428810
Garland1164752.72197.859038945
E.Mobley862223089.1902.6960246743
Allen7919327210.1401.5630204133
LeVert231031264.21173.969021494
Osman1079892.7511.556016284
Love191601796.9572.24104325
Stevens1262744.110.62708107
Wade1059694.1171.04201276
Okoro1756732.127.8640222114
Lopez1715321.59.42601153
Neto21517.8261.2180980
Diakite38111.02.2110255
I.Mobley110111.40.020100
TEAM3161135145142.779923.56520220465139
OPPONENTS3211041136240.176922.67321255487148

