AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell2136.4208-421.49483-191103-116.88860228.7
Garland1735.7130-292.44548-11675-87.86238322.5
E.Mobley2334.0145-255.5695-2154-79.68434915.2
Allen1732.094-160.5880-241-52.78822913.5
LeVert1931.775-200.37530-8140-51.78422011.6
Love1720.855-129.42637-9233-38.86818010.6
Osman2323.075-166.45233-9524-33.7272079.0
Stevens1020.925-56.4467-1616-19.842737.3
Wade1724.138-84.45223-569-13.6921086.4
Okoro2319.535-85.4128-3923-28.8211014.4
Lopez1710.026-40.6500-09-12.750613.6
Neto158.917-36.4724-137-8.875453.0
Diakite97.710-19.5264-110-0.000242.7
I.Mobley73.64-8.5001-20-0.00091.3
TEAM23245.4937-1951.480283-735434-536.8102591112.7
OPPONENTS23245.4886-1939.457263-729393-516.7622428105.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell1764813.91024.951030659
Garland532372.21368.036021554
E.Mobley631482119.2552.4640215032
Allen5013318310.8221.338092921
LeVert1966854.5894.743014342
Love131131267.4432.52303193
Osman762693.0371.64606233
Stevens718252.54.4160266
Wade1059694.1171.04201276
Okoro1337502.214.649015174
Lopez179261.58.52201112
Neto21113.9171.190660
Diakite1891.02.290253
I.Mobley110111.60.020100
TEAM22577099543.354623.7450014332795
OPPONENTS20769790439.353123.15141181328104

