AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell2736.9281-559.503106-250128-144.88979629.5
Garland2536.2177-417.42461-161104-118.88151920.8
E.Mobley3134.5189-338.5599-3383-118.70347015.2
Allen2433.4132-216.6110-364-89.71932813.7
LeVert2731.0116-297.39140-11653-70.75732512.0
Love2319.566-165.40043-11637-42.8812129.2
Osman3022.8100-225.44439-12032-44.7272719.0
Stevens1723.845-102.44111-3317-21.8101186.9
Wade1724.138-84.45223-569-13.6921086.4
Okoro3118.447-116.40512-5423-28.8211294.2
Lopez209.027-41.6590-09-12.750633.2
Neto208.820-42.4765-1710-12.833552.8
Diakite117.510-21.4764-120-0.000242.2
I.Mobley83.34-8.5001-20-0.00091.1
TEAM31244.81252-2631.476354-973569-711.8003427110.5
OPPONENTS31244.81185-2602.455348-1006525-693.7583243104.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell25791043.91234.6690378210
Garland1059692.82018.050036795
E.Mobley852042899.3832.7890236241
Allen7217424610.2341.4570163730
LeVert22941164.31134.263018472
Love181381566.8482.13604273
Osman977862.9471.656013264
Stevens1060704.19.5250897
Wade1059694.1171.04201276
Okoro1451652.118.6570202012
Lopez1711281.49.52301133
Neto21315.8221.1140760
Diakite38111.02.2110255
I.Mobley110111.40.020100
TEAM2971037133443.072623.45940198420128
OPPONENTS282954123639.970522.76671229436139

