|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|27
|36.9
|281-559
|.503
|106-250
|128-144
|.889
|796
|29.5
|Garland
|25
|36.2
|177-417
|.424
|61-161
|104-118
|.881
|519
|20.8
|E.Mobley
|31
|34.5
|189-338
|.559
|9-33
|83-118
|.703
|470
|15.2
|Allen
|24
|33.4
|132-216
|.611
|0-3
|64-89
|.719
|328
|13.7
|LeVert
|27
|31.0
|116-297
|.391
|40-116
|53-70
|.757
|325
|12.0
|Love
|23
|19.5
|66-165
|.400
|43-116
|37-42
|.881
|212
|9.2
|Osman
|30
|22.8
|100-225
|.444
|39-120
|32-44
|.727
|271
|9.0
|Stevens
|17
|23.8
|45-102
|.441
|11-33
|17-21
|.810
|118
|6.9
|Wade
|17
|24.1
|38-84
|.452
|23-56
|9-13
|.692
|108
|6.4
|Okoro
|31
|18.4
|47-116
|.405
|12-54
|23-28
|.821
|129
|4.2
|Lopez
|20
|9.0
|27-41
|.659
|0-0
|9-12
|.750
|63
|3.2
|Neto
|20
|8.8
|20-42
|.476
|5-17
|10-12
|.833
|55
|2.8
|Diakite
|11
|7.5
|10-21
|.476
|4-12
|0-0
|.000
|24
|2.2
|I.Mobley
|8
|3.3
|4-8
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|31
|244.8
|1252-2631
|.476
|354-973
|569-711
|.800
|3427
|110.5
|OPPONENTS
|31
|244.8
|1185-2602
|.455
|348-1006
|525-693
|.758
|3243
|104.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|25
|79
|104
|3.9
|123
|4.6
|69
|0
|37
|82
|10
|Garland
|10
|59
|69
|2.8
|201
|8.0
|50
|0
|36
|79
|5
|E.Mobley
|85
|204
|289
|9.3
|83
|2.7
|89
|0
|23
|62
|41
|Allen
|72
|174
|246
|10.2
|34
|1.4
|57
|0
|16
|37
|30
|LeVert
|22
|94
|116
|4.3
|113
|4.2
|63
|0
|18
|47
|2
|Love
|18
|138
|156
|6.8
|48
|2.1
|36
|0
|4
|27
|3
|Osman
|9
|77
|86
|2.9
|47
|1.6
|56
|0
|13
|26
|4
|Stevens
|10
|60
|70
|4.1
|9
|.5
|25
|0
|8
|9
|7
|Wade
|10
|59
|69
|4.1
|17
|1.0
|42
|0
|12
|7
|6
|Okoro
|14
|51
|65
|2.1
|18
|.6
|57
|0
|20
|20
|12
|Lopez
|17
|11
|28
|1.4
|9
|.5
|23
|0
|1
|13
|3
|Neto
|2
|13
|15
|.8
|22
|1.1
|14
|0
|7
|6
|0
|Diakite
|3
|8
|11
|1.0
|2
|.2
|11
|0
|2
|5
|5
|I.Mobley
|1
|10
|11
|1.4
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|297
|1037
|1334
|43.0
|726
|23.4
|594
|0
|198
|420
|128
|OPPONENTS
|282
|954
|1236
|39.9
|705
|22.7
|667
|1
|229
|436
|139
