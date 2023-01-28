AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell4136.2399-830.481155-391206-237.869115928.3
Garland4236.0316-705.448105-263188-217.86692522.0
E.Mobley4934.3307-552.55611-57126-181.69675115.3
Allen4433.2253-399.6340-7108-151.71561414.0
LeVert4731.0210-511.41176-20789-124.71858512.4
Osman4921.4160-346.46264-19050-74.6764348.9
Love4120.0111-285.38969-19556-63.8893478.5
Wade2122.545-97.46428-6710-16.6251286.1
Okoro5120.2107-225.47635-10549-68.7212985.8
Stevens3519.677-172.44817-5625-36.6941965.6
Rubio714.611-37.2976-214-6.667324.6
Neto3210.436-68.52910-3016-18.889983.1
Lopez258.632-50.6401-110-14.714753.0
Diakite146.611-25.4404-140-0.000261.9
I.Mobley83.34-8.5001-20-0.00091.1
TEAM51243.42079-4310.482582-1606937-1205.7785677111.3
OPPONENTS51243.41997-4267.468605-1623861-1125.7655460107.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell391241634.01984.810406111915
Garland201011212.93428.1840571245
E.Mobley1203164368.91302.713703510664
Allen1332934269.7721.6970356153
LeVert341501843.91803.81050377810
Osman14971112.3711.483023384
Love422382806.8761.96507477
Wade1166773.7201.05101499
Okoro34971312.6491.01010382921
Stevens23941173.320.6490141914
Rubio214162.3202.9120440
Neto62430.9431.327012123
Lopez1918371.510.42801173
Diakite3811.82.1110265
I.Mobley110111.40.020100
TEAM5011650215142.2123324.29560341669213
OPPONENTS4661588205440.3115922.710772375724218

