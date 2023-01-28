|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|41
|36.2
|399-830
|.481
|155-391
|206-237
|.869
|1159
|28.3
|Garland
|42
|36.0
|316-705
|.448
|105-263
|188-217
|.866
|925
|22.0
|E.Mobley
|49
|34.3
|307-552
|.556
|11-57
|126-181
|.696
|751
|15.3
|Allen
|44
|33.2
|253-399
|.634
|0-7
|108-151
|.715
|614
|14.0
|LeVert
|47
|31.0
|210-511
|.411
|76-207
|89-124
|.718
|585
|12.4
|Osman
|49
|21.4
|160-346
|.462
|64-190
|50-74
|.676
|434
|8.9
|Love
|41
|20.0
|111-285
|.389
|69-195
|56-63
|.889
|347
|8.5
|Wade
|21
|22.5
|45-97
|.464
|28-67
|10-16
|.625
|128
|6.1
|Okoro
|51
|20.2
|107-225
|.476
|35-105
|49-68
|.721
|298
|5.8
|Stevens
|35
|19.6
|77-172
|.448
|17-56
|25-36
|.694
|196
|5.6
|Rubio
|7
|14.6
|11-37
|.297
|6-21
|4-6
|.667
|32
|4.6
|Neto
|32
|10.4
|36-68
|.529
|10-30
|16-18
|.889
|98
|3.1
|Lopez
|25
|8.6
|32-50
|.640
|1-1
|10-14
|.714
|75
|3.0
|Diakite
|14
|6.6
|11-25
|.440
|4-14
|0-0
|.000
|26
|1.9
|I.Mobley
|8
|3.3
|4-8
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|51
|243.4
|2079-4310
|.482
|582-1606
|937-1205
|.778
|5677
|111.3
|OPPONENTS
|51
|243.4
|1997-4267
|.468
|605-1623
|861-1125
|.765
|5460
|107.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|39
|124
|163
|4.0
|198
|4.8
|104
|0
|61
|119
|15
|Garland
|20
|101
|121
|2.9
|342
|8.1
|84
|0
|57
|124
|5
|E.Mobley
|120
|316
|436
|8.9
|130
|2.7
|137
|0
|35
|106
|64
|Allen
|133
|293
|426
|9.7
|72
|1.6
|97
|0
|35
|61
|53
|LeVert
|34
|150
|184
|3.9
|180
|3.8
|105
|0
|37
|78
|10
|Osman
|14
|97
|111
|2.3
|71
|1.4
|83
|0
|23
|38
|4
|Love
|42
|238
|280
|6.8
|76
|1.9
|65
|0
|7
|47
|7
|Wade
|11
|66
|77
|3.7
|20
|1.0
|51
|0
|14
|9
|9
|Okoro
|34
|97
|131
|2.6
|49
|1.0
|101
|0
|38
|29
|21
|Stevens
|23
|94
|117
|3.3
|20
|.6
|49
|0
|14
|19
|14
|Rubio
|2
|14
|16
|2.3
|20
|2.9
|12
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Neto
|6
|24
|30
|.9
|43
|1.3
|27
|0
|12
|12
|3
|Lopez
|19
|18
|37
|1.5
|10
|.4
|28
|0
|1
|17
|3
|Diakite
|3
|8
|11
|.8
|2
|.1
|11
|0
|2
|6
|5
|I.Mobley
|1
|10
|11
|1.4
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|501
|1650
|2151
|42.2
|1233
|24.2
|956
|0
|341
|669
|213
|OPPONENTS
|466
|1588
|2054
|40.3
|1159
|22.7
|1077
|2
|375
|724
|218
