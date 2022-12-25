|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|30
|36.4
|302-608
|.497
|116-276
|147-167
|.880
|867
|28.9
|Garland
|28
|35.8
|199-460
|.433
|67-175
|111-126
|.881
|576
|20.6
|E.Mobley
|34
|33.9
|201-358
|.561
|9-37
|88-126
|.698
|499
|14.7
|Allen
|27
|33.3
|152-243
|.626
|0-3
|74-101
|.733
|378
|14.0
|LeVert
|30
|30.7
|126-319
|.395
|43-124
|57-76
|.750
|352
|11.7
|Osman
|33
|22.7
|116-249
|.466
|44-131
|36-53
|.679
|312
|9.5
|Love
|26
|20.1
|73-180
|.406
|50-129
|41-47
|.872
|237
|9.1
|Stevens
|18
|23.3
|48-108
|.444
|11-35
|17-24
|.708
|124
|6.9
|Wade
|17
|24.1
|38-84
|.452
|23-56
|9-13
|.692
|108
|6.4
|Okoro
|34
|18.9
|58-136
|.426
|17-66
|31-38
|.816
|164
|4.8
|Lopez
|22
|8.8
|28-44
|.636
|0-0
|9-12
|.750
|65
|3.0
|Neto
|22
|9.0
|20-44
|.455
|5-18
|10-12
|.833
|55
|2.5
|Diakite
|11
|7.5
|10-21
|.476
|4-12
|0-0
|.000
|24
|2.2
|I.Mobley
|8
|3.3
|4-8
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|34
|244.4
|1375-2862
|.480
|390-1064
|630-795
|.792
|3770
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|34
|244.4
|1302-2862
|.455
|390-1107
|572-756
|.757
|3566
|104.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|26
|89
|115
|3.8
|134
|4.5
|78
|0
|42
|88
|10
|Garland
|11
|64
|75
|2.7
|219
|7.8
|59
|0
|38
|94
|5
|E.Mobley
|86
|222
|308
|9.1
|90
|2.6
|96
|0
|24
|67
|43
|Allen
|79
|193
|272
|10.1
|40
|1.5
|63
|0
|20
|41
|33
|LeVert
|23
|103
|126
|4.2
|117
|3.9
|69
|0
|21
|49
|4
|Osman
|10
|79
|89
|2.7
|51
|1.5
|56
|0
|16
|28
|4
|Love
|19
|160
|179
|6.9
|57
|2.2
|41
|0
|4
|32
|5
|Stevens
|12
|62
|74
|4.1
|10
|.6
|27
|0
|8
|10
|7
|Wade
|10
|59
|69
|4.1
|17
|1.0
|42
|0
|12
|7
|6
|Okoro
|17
|56
|73
|2.1
|27
|.8
|64
|0
|22
|21
|14
|Lopez
|17
|15
|32
|1.5
|9
|.4
|26
|0
|1
|15
|3
|Neto
|2
|15
|17
|.8
|26
|1.2
|18
|0
|9
|8
|0
|Diakite
|3
|8
|11
|1.0
|2
|.2
|11
|0
|2
|5
|5
|I.Mobley
|1
|10
|11
|1.4
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|316
|1135
|1451
|42.7
|799
|23.5
|652
|0
|220
|465
|139
|OPPONENTS
|321
|1041
|1362
|40.1
|769
|22.6
|732
|1
|255
|487
|148
