|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|11
|39.1
|123-240
|.513
|46-106
|56-64
|.875
|348
|31.6
|Garland
|6
|33.7
|32-91
|.352
|12-39
|21-25
|.840
|97
|16.2
|E.Mobley
|12
|34.0
|77-137
|.562
|2-11
|32-42
|.762
|188
|15.7
|Allen
|12
|32.5
|69-124
|.556
|0-2
|30-39
|.769
|168
|14.0
|LeVert
|12
|35.3
|55-144
|.382
|24-57
|32-41
|.780
|166
|13.8
|Love
|12
|20.6
|45-102
|.441
|30-73
|24-29
|.828
|144
|12.0
|Osman
|12
|20.8
|36-81
|.444
|17-45
|13-18
|.722
|102
|8.5
|Wade
|11
|22.8
|27-51
|.529
|18-36
|8-11
|.727
|80
|7.3
|Neto
|7
|12.3
|10-24
|.417
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|29
|4.1
|Lopez
|7
|8.4
|11-14
|.786
|0-0
|3-5
|.600
|25
|3.6
|I.Mobley
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Okoro
|12
|14.7
|9-32
|.281
|0-12
|8-10
|.800
|26
|2.2
|Stevens
|3
|7.7
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Diakite
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|TEAM
|12
|246.3
|498-1047
|.476
|153-392
|235-292
|.805
|1384
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|12
|246.3
|464-1012
|.458
|142-389
|217-281
|.772
|1287
|107.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|11
|41
|52
|4.7
|67
|6.1
|32
|0
|15
|37
|7
|Garland
|3
|11
|14
|2.3
|50
|8.3
|15
|0
|8
|20
|1
|E.Mobley
|26
|59
|85
|7.1
|25
|2.1
|36
|0
|10
|28
|18
|Allen
|42
|96
|138
|11.5
|14
|1.2
|27
|0
|5
|17
|15
|LeVert
|13
|44
|57
|4.8
|64
|5.3
|33
|0
|10
|25
|1
|Love
|11
|81
|92
|7.7
|30
|2.5
|14
|0
|2
|14
|3
|Osman
|3
|24
|27
|2.2
|22
|1.8
|24
|0
|1
|10
|1
|Wade
|5
|31
|36
|3.3
|11
|1.0
|27
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Neto
|2
|10
|12
|1.7
|13
|1.9
|6
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Lopez
|7
|4
|11
|1.6
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|0
|4
|2
|I.Mobley
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okoro
|2
|14
|16
|1.3
|4
|.3
|24
|0
|5
|10
|1
|Stevens
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diakite
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|125
|419
|544
|45.3
|303
|25.3
|249
|0
|67
|174
|54
|OPPONENTS
|94
|367
|461
|38.4
|280
|23.3
|285
|1
|104
|170
|53
