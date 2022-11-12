AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell1139.1123-240.51346-10656-64.87534831.6
Garland633.732-91.35212-3921-25.8409716.2
E.Mobley1234.077-137.5622-1132-42.76218815.7
Allen1232.569-124.5560-230-39.76916814.0
LeVert1235.355-144.38224-5732-41.78016613.8
Love1220.645-102.44130-7324-29.82814412.0
Osman1220.836-81.44417-4513-18.7221028.5
Wade1122.827-51.52918-368-11.727807.3
Neto712.310-24.4173-96-61.000294.1
Lopez78.411-14.7860-03-5.600253.6
I.Mobley14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Okoro1214.79-32.2810-128-10.800262.2
Stevens37.72-5.4000-12-21.00062.0
Diakite22.51-11.0000-00-0.00021.0
TEAM12246.3498-1047.476153-392235-292.8051384115.3
OPPONENTS12246.3464-1012.458142-389217-281.7721287107.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell1141524.7676.132015377
Garland311142.3508.31508201
E.Mobley2659857.1252.1360102818
Allen429613811.5141.227051715
LeVert1344574.8645.333010251
Love1181927.7302.51402143
Osman324272.2221.82401101
Wade531363.3111.0270644
Neto210121.7131.960440
Lopez74111.63.450042
I.Mobley0111.00.010000
Okoro214161.34.32405101
Stevens011.30.040011
Diakite0221.00.010100
TEAM12541954445.330325.324906717454
OPPONENTS9436746138.428023.3285110417053

