|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|23
|36.7
|233-470
|.496
|89-210
|113-127
|.890
|668
|29.0
|Garland
|21
|35.8
|153-355
|.431
|56-142
|91-104
|.875
|453
|21.6
|E.Mobley
|27
|34.3
|165-297
|.556
|7-29
|67-99
|.677
|404
|15.0
|Allen
|20
|32.6
|114-188
|.606
|0-3
|55-75
|.733
|283
|14.2
|LeVert
|23
|31.1
|97-255
|.380
|37-101
|44-55
|.800
|275
|12.0
|Love
|19
|20.3
|59-141
|.418
|39-101
|33-38
|.868
|190
|10.0
|Osman
|27
|23.7
|92-208
|.442
|37-113
|27-39
|.692
|248
|9.2
|Stevens
|14
|22.8
|37-83
|.446
|10-26
|16-19
|.842
|100
|7.1
|Wade
|17
|24.1
|38-84
|.452
|23-56
|9-13
|.692
|108
|6.4
|Okoro
|27
|18.8
|40-99
|.404
|12-47
|23-28
|.821
|115
|4.3
|Lopez
|19
|9.4
|27-41
|.659
|0-0
|9-12
|.750
|63
|3.3
|Neto
|18
|9.3
|19-41
|.463
|5-17
|10-12
|.833
|53
|2.9
|Diakite
|11
|7.5
|10-21
|.476
|4-12
|0-0
|.000
|24
|2.2
|I.Mobley
|7
|3.6
|4-8
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.3
|TEAM
|27
|244.6
|1088-2291
|.475
|320-859
|497-621
|.800
|2993
|110.9
|OPPONENTS
|27
|244.6
|1032-2263
|.456
|300-856
|466-613
|.760
|2830
|104.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|20
|71
|91
|4.0
|112
|4.9
|55
|0
|34
|70
|10
|Garland
|6
|41
|47
|2.2
|164
|7.8
|41
|0
|27
|72
|4
|E.Mobley
|76
|176
|252
|9.3
|67
|2.5
|77
|0
|23
|57
|37
|Allen
|63
|150
|213
|10.6
|25
|1.3
|49
|0
|13
|37
|25
|LeVert
|20
|81
|101
|4.4
|104
|4.5
|53
|0
|16
|41
|2
|Love
|13
|122
|135
|7.1
|43
|2.3
|29
|0
|3
|23
|3
|Osman
|8
|74
|82
|3.0
|44
|1.6
|51
|0
|12
|26
|4
|Stevens
|10
|43
|53
|3.8
|6
|.4
|21
|0
|8
|6
|7
|Wade
|10
|59
|69
|4.1
|17
|1.0
|42
|0
|12
|7
|6
|Okoro
|13
|41
|54
|2.0
|18
|.7
|56
|0
|15
|18
|7
|Lopez
|17
|11
|28
|1.5
|9
|.5
|23
|0
|1
|13
|2
|Neto
|2
|13
|15
|.8
|22
|1.2
|12
|0
|7
|6
|0
|Diakite
|3
|8
|11
|1.0
|2
|.2
|11
|0
|2
|5
|5
|I.Mobley
|1
|10
|11
|1.6
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|262
|900
|1162
|43.0
|633
|23.4
|522
|0
|174
|381
|112
|OPPONENTS
|247
|832
|1079
|40.0
|610
|22.6
|591
|1
|210
|391
|124
