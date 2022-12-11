AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell2336.7233-470.49689-210113-127.89066829.0
Garland2135.8153-355.43156-14291-104.87545321.6
E.Mobley2734.3165-297.5567-2967-99.67740415.0
Allen2032.6114-188.6060-355-75.73328314.2
LeVert2331.197-255.38037-10144-55.80027512.0
Love1920.359-141.41839-10133-38.86819010.0
Osman2723.792-208.44237-11327-39.6922489.2
Stevens1422.837-83.44610-2616-19.8421007.1
Wade1724.138-84.45223-569-13.6921086.4
Okoro2718.840-99.40412-4723-28.8211154.3
Lopez199.427-41.6590-09-12.750633.3
Neto189.319-41.4635-1710-12.833532.9
Diakite117.510-21.4764-120-0.000242.2
I.Mobley73.64-8.5001-20-0.00091.3
TEAM27244.61088-2291.475320-859497-621.8002993110.9
OPPONENTS27244.61032-2263.456300-856466-613.7602830104.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell2071914.01124.9550347010
Garland641472.21647.841027724
E.Mobley761762529.3672.5770235737
Allen6315021310.6251.3490133725
LeVert20811014.41044.553016412
Love131221357.1432.32903233
Osman874823.0441.651012264
Stevens1043533.86.4210867
Wade1059694.1171.04201276
Okoro1341542.018.756015187
Lopez1711281.59.52301132
Neto21315.8221.2120760
Diakite38111.02.2110255
I.Mobley110111.60.020100
TEAM262900116243.063323.45220174381112
OPPONENTS247832107940.061022.65911210391124

