|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|21
|36.4
|208-421
|.494
|83-191
|103-116
|.888
|602
|28.7
|Garland
|17
|35.7
|130-292
|.445
|48-116
|75-87
|.862
|383
|22.5
|E.Mobley
|23
|34.0
|145-255
|.569
|5-21
|54-79
|.684
|349
|15.2
|Allen
|17
|32.0
|94-160
|.588
|0-2
|41-52
|.788
|229
|13.5
|LeVert
|19
|31.7
|75-200
|.375
|30-81
|40-51
|.784
|220
|11.6
|Love
|17
|20.8
|55-129
|.426
|37-92
|33-38
|.868
|180
|10.6
|Osman
|23
|23.0
|75-166
|.452
|33-95
|24-33
|.727
|207
|9.0
|Stevens
|10
|20.9
|25-56
|.446
|7-16
|16-19
|.842
|73
|7.3
|Wade
|17
|24.1
|38-84
|.452
|23-56
|9-13
|.692
|108
|6.4
|Okoro
|23
|19.5
|35-85
|.412
|8-39
|23-28
|.821
|101
|4.4
|Lopez
|17
|10.0
|26-40
|.650
|0-0
|9-12
|.750
|61
|3.6
|Neto
|15
|8.9
|17-36
|.472
|4-13
|7-8
|.875
|45
|3.0
|Diakite
|9
|7.7
|10-19
|.526
|4-11
|0-0
|.000
|24
|2.7
|I.Mobley
|7
|3.6
|4-8
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.3
|TEAM
|23
|245.4
|937-1951
|.480
|283-735
|434-536
|.810
|2591
|112.7
|OPPONENTS
|23
|245.4
|886-1939
|.457
|263-729
|393-516
|.762
|2428
|105.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|17
|64
|81
|3.9
|102
|4.9
|51
|0
|30
|65
|9
|Garland
|5
|32
|37
|2.2
|136
|8.0
|36
|0
|21
|55
|4
|E.Mobley
|63
|148
|211
|9.2
|55
|2.4
|64
|0
|21
|50
|32
|Allen
|50
|133
|183
|10.8
|22
|1.3
|38
|0
|9
|29
|21
|LeVert
|19
|66
|85
|4.5
|89
|4.7
|43
|0
|14
|34
|2
|Love
|13
|113
|126
|7.4
|43
|2.5
|23
|0
|3
|19
|3
|Osman
|7
|62
|69
|3.0
|37
|1.6
|46
|0
|6
|23
|3
|Stevens
|7
|18
|25
|2.5
|4
|.4
|16
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Wade
|10
|59
|69
|4.1
|17
|1.0
|42
|0
|12
|7
|6
|Okoro
|13
|37
|50
|2.2
|14
|.6
|49
|0
|15
|17
|4
|Lopez
|17
|9
|26
|1.5
|8
|.5
|22
|0
|1
|11
|2
|Neto
|2
|11
|13
|.9
|17
|1.1
|9
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Diakite
|1
|8
|9
|1.0
|2
|.2
|9
|0
|2
|5
|3
|I.Mobley
|1
|10
|11
|1.6
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|225
|770
|995
|43.3
|546
|23.7
|450
|0
|143
|327
|95
|OPPONENTS
|207
|697
|904
|39.3
|531
|23.1
|514
|1
|181
|328
|104
