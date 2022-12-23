|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|29
|36.4
|298-592
|.503
|113-264
|146-163
|.896
|855
|29.5
|Garland
|27
|36.0
|193-447
|.432
|65-170
|108-123
|.878
|559
|20.7
|E.Mobley
|33
|34.0
|196-351
|.558
|9-37
|88-126
|.698
|489
|14.8
|Allen
|26
|33.5
|147-237
|.620
|0-3
|73-99
|.737
|367
|14.1
|LeVert
|29
|31.1
|123-315
|.390
|42-122
|56-74
|.757
|344
|11.9
|Osman
|32
|22.7
|111-240
|.463
|44-128
|33-48
|.688
|299
|9.3
|Love
|25
|20.1
|70-175
|.400
|47-125
|37-42
|.881
|224
|9.0
|Stevens
|17
|23.8
|45-102
|.441
|11-33
|17-21
|.810
|118
|6.9
|Wade
|17
|24.1
|38-84
|.452
|23-56
|9-13
|.692
|108
|6.4
|Okoro
|33
|18.9
|54-130
|.415
|15-62
|26-32
|.813
|149
|4.5
|Lopez
|21
|8.8
|27-42
|.643
|0-0
|9-12
|.750
|63
|3.0
|Neto
|21
|8.9
|20-42
|.476
|5-17
|10-12
|.833
|55
|2.6
|Diakite
|11
|7.5
|10-21
|.476
|4-12
|0-0
|.000
|24
|2.2
|I.Mobley
|8
|3.3
|4-8
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|33
|244.5
|1336-2786
|.480
|379-1031
|612-765
|.800
|3663
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|33
|244.5
|1260-2778
|.454
|371-1070
|557-738
|.755
|3448
|104.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|26
|84
|110
|3.8
|130
|4.5
|77
|0
|39
|85
|10
|Garland
|11
|63
|74
|2.7
|211
|7.8
|56
|0
|37
|89
|5
|E.Mobley
|85
|215
|300
|9.1
|87
|2.6
|96
|0
|24
|65
|42
|Allen
|78
|187
|265
|10.2
|39
|1.5
|61
|0
|19
|41
|33
|LeVert
|23
|103
|126
|4.3
|115
|4.0
|66
|0
|19
|49
|4
|Osman
|9
|79
|88
|2.8
|49
|1.5
|56
|0
|15
|28
|4
|Love
|19
|155
|174
|7.0
|56
|2.2
|40
|0
|4
|30
|4
|Stevens
|10
|60
|70
|4.1
|9
|.5
|25
|0
|8
|9
|7
|Wade
|10
|59
|69
|4.1
|17
|1.0
|42
|0
|12
|7
|6
|Okoro
|16
|54
|70
|2.1
|25
|.8
|62
|0
|22
|21
|12
|Lopez
|17
|14
|31
|1.5
|9
|.4
|24
|0
|1
|14
|3
|Neto
|2
|15
|17
|.8
|23
|1.1
|17
|0
|8
|8
|0
|Diakite
|3
|8
|11
|1.0
|2
|.2
|11
|0
|2
|5
|5
|I.Mobley
|1
|10
|11
|1.4
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|310
|1106
|1416
|42.9
|772
|23.4
|635
|0
|211
|451
|135
|OPPONENTS
|310
|1007
|1317
|39.9
|744
|22.5
|712
|1
|245
|469
|146
