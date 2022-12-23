AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell2936.4298-592.503113-264146-163.89685529.5
Garland2736.0193-447.43265-170108-123.87855920.7
E.Mobley3334.0196-351.5589-3788-126.69848914.8
Allen2633.5147-237.6200-373-99.73736714.1
LeVert2931.1123-315.39042-12256-74.75734411.9
Osman3222.7111-240.46344-12833-48.6882999.3
Love2520.170-175.40047-12537-42.8812249.0
Stevens1723.845-102.44111-3317-21.8101186.9
Wade1724.138-84.45223-569-13.6921086.4
Okoro3318.954-130.41515-6226-32.8131494.5
Lopez218.827-42.6430-09-12.750633.0
Neto218.920-42.4765-1710-12.833552.6
Diakite117.510-21.4764-120-0.000242.2
I.Mobley83.34-8.5001-20-0.00091.1
TEAM33244.51336-2786.480379-1031612-765.8003663111.0
OPPONENTS33244.51260-2778.454371-1070557-738.7553448104.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell26841103.81304.5770398510
Garland1163742.72117.856037895
E.Mobley852153009.1872.6960246542
Allen7818726510.2391.5610194133
LeVert231031264.31154.066019494
Osman979882.8491.556015284
Love191551747.0562.24004304
Stevens1060704.19.5250897
Wade1059694.1171.04201276
Okoro1654702.125.8620222112
Lopez1714311.59.42401143
Neto21517.8231.1170880
Diakite38111.02.2110255
I.Mobley110111.40.020100
TEAM3101106141642.977223.46350211451135
OPPONENTS3101007131739.974422.57121245469146

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

