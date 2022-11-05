AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell739.777-160.48128-6436-42.85721831.1
Garland228.011-28.3935-126-7.8573316.5
E.Mobley833.848-87.5522-1023-30.76712115.1
LeVert835.835-97.36120-4428-35.80011814.8
Allen832.947-82.5730-215-21.71410913.6
Love819.832-69.46421-4814-17.8249912.4
Osman824.029-67.43315-3911-14.7868410.5
Wade824.623-43.53515-308-11.727698.6
Lopez510.011-14.7860-00-1.000224.4
Neto712.310-24.4173-96-61.000294.1
I.Mobley14.01-11.0001-10-0.00033.0
Okoro816.08-24.3330-113-31.000192.4
Stevens37.72-5.4000-12-21.00062.0
Diakite22.51-11.0000-00-0.00021.0
TEAM8249.4335-702.477110-271152-189.804932116.5
OPPONENTS8249.4304-688.44285-249142-183.776835104.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell724314.4507.123011255
Garland0663.0157.540561
E.Mobley1239516.4172.121071915
LeVert629354.4506.32407181
Allen32599111.491.117011310
Love752597.4212.690072
Osman319222.8182.3210191
Wade423273.4101.3180443
Lopez64102.01.240042
Neto210121.7131.960440
I.Mobley0111.00.010000
Okoro111121.52.3150371
Stevens011.30.040011
Diakite0221.00.010100
TEAM8028036045.020625.816804411742
OPPONENTS7024931939.917822.319317512240

