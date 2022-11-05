|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|7
|39.7
|77-160
|.481
|28-64
|36-42
|.857
|218
|31.1
|Garland
|2
|28.0
|11-28
|.393
|5-12
|6-7
|.857
|33
|16.5
|E.Mobley
|8
|33.8
|48-87
|.552
|2-10
|23-30
|.767
|121
|15.1
|LeVert
|8
|35.8
|35-97
|.361
|20-44
|28-35
|.800
|118
|14.8
|Allen
|8
|32.9
|47-82
|.573
|0-2
|15-21
|.714
|109
|13.6
|Love
|8
|19.8
|32-69
|.464
|21-48
|14-17
|.824
|99
|12.4
|Osman
|8
|24.0
|29-67
|.433
|15-39
|11-14
|.786
|84
|10.5
|Wade
|8
|24.6
|23-43
|.535
|15-30
|8-11
|.727
|69
|8.6
|Lopez
|5
|10.0
|11-14
|.786
|0-0
|0-1
|.000
|22
|4.4
|Neto
|7
|12.3
|10-24
|.417
|3-9
|6-6
|1.000
|29
|4.1
|I.Mobley
|1
|4.0
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|3.0
|Okoro
|8
|16.0
|8-24
|.333
|0-11
|3-3
|1.000
|19
|2.4
|Stevens
|3
|7.7
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|6
|2.0
|Diakite
|2
|2.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|TEAM
|8
|249.4
|335-702
|.477
|110-271
|152-189
|.804
|932
|116.5
|OPPONENTS
|8
|249.4
|304-688
|.442
|85-249
|142-183
|.776
|835
|104.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|7
|24
|31
|4.4
|50
|7.1
|23
|0
|11
|25
|5
|Garland
|0
|6
|6
|3.0
|15
|7.5
|4
|0
|5
|6
|1
|E.Mobley
|12
|39
|51
|6.4
|17
|2.1
|21
|0
|7
|19
|15
|LeVert
|6
|29
|35
|4.4
|50
|6.3
|24
|0
|7
|18
|1
|Allen
|32
|59
|91
|11.4
|9
|1.1
|17
|0
|1
|13
|10
|Love
|7
|52
|59
|7.4
|21
|2.6
|9
|0
|0
|7
|2
|Osman
|3
|19
|22
|2.8
|18
|2.3
|21
|0
|1
|9
|1
|Wade
|4
|23
|27
|3.4
|10
|1.3
|18
|0
|4
|4
|3
|Lopez
|6
|4
|10
|2.0
|1
|.2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Neto
|2
|10
|12
|1.7
|13
|1.9
|6
|0
|4
|4
|0
|I.Mobley
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okoro
|1
|11
|12
|1.5
|2
|.3
|15
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Stevens
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diakite
|0
|2
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|80
|280
|360
|45.0
|206
|25.8
|168
|0
|44
|117
|42
|OPPONENTS
|70
|249
|319
|39.9
|178
|22.3
|193
|1
|75
|122
|40
