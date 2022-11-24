|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|16
|37.8
|168-333
|.505
|63-149
|82-94
|.872
|481
|30.1
|Garland
|12
|35.6
|97-213
|.455
|40-91
|53-64
|.828
|287
|23.9
|E.Mobley
|18
|34.3
|111-197
|.563
|2-12
|44-64
|.688
|268
|14.9
|Allen
|16
|33.3
|94-158
|.595
|0-2
|40-50
|.800
|228
|14.3
|LeVert
|16
|32.3
|63-173
|.364
|25-67
|34-43
|.791
|185
|11.6
|Love
|16
|20.7
|51-122
|.418
|36-89
|31-36
|.861
|169
|10.6
|Osman
|18
|21.8
|59-126
|.468
|27-69
|21-29
|.724
|166
|9.2
|Stevens
|9
|21.6
|22-46
|.478
|5-12
|16-19
|.842
|65
|7.2
|Wade
|12
|22.4
|29-54
|.537
|18-37
|8-11
|.727
|84
|7.0
|Okoro
|18
|17.3
|21-53
|.396
|4-22
|15-20
|.750
|61
|3.4
|Lopez
|12
|9.3
|17-24
|.708
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|38
|3.2
|Neto
|11
|9.6
|12-29
|.414
|3-10
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.0
|Diakite
|5
|3.6
|4-7
|.571
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.8
|I.Mobley
|4
|3.8
|2-4
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.3
|TEAM
|18
|246.9
|750-1539
|.487
|225-565
|354-442
|.801
|2079
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|18
|246.9
|699-1535
|.455
|214-592
|324-418
|.775
|1936
|107.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|13
|54
|67
|4.2
|91
|5.7
|42
|0
|25
|53
|7
|Garland
|4
|19
|23
|1.9
|98
|8.2
|28
|0
|17
|46
|3
|E.Mobley
|49
|105
|154
|8.6
|46
|2.6
|53
|0
|16
|41
|26
|Allen
|49
|131
|180
|11.2
|21
|1.3
|36
|0
|8
|29
|20
|LeVert
|17
|55
|72
|4.5
|78
|4.9
|38
|0
|11
|28
|2
|Love
|13
|102
|115
|7.2
|40
|2.5
|22
|0
|2
|17
|3
|Osman
|7
|46
|53
|2.9
|33
|1.8
|39
|0
|2
|15
|2
|Stevens
|7
|16
|23
|2.6
|3
|.3
|16
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Wade
|5
|34
|39
|3.2
|11
|.9
|28
|0
|6
|4
|4
|Okoro
|6
|22
|28
|1.6
|9
|.5
|41
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Lopez
|9
|8
|17
|1.4
|5
|.4
|13
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Neto
|2
|10
|12
|1.1
|14
|1.3
|7
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Diakite
|0
|3
|3
|.6
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|I.Mobley
|0
|7
|7
|1.8
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|181
|612
|793
|44.1
|449
|24.9
|368
|0
|107
|265
|78
|OPPONENTS
|167
|543
|710
|39.4
|429
|23.8
|425
|1
|151
|259
|79
