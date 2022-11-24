AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell1637.8168-333.50563-14982-94.87248130.1
Garland1235.697-213.45540-9153-64.82828723.9
E.Mobley1834.3111-197.5632-1244-64.68826814.9
Allen1633.394-158.5950-240-50.80022814.3
LeVert1632.363-173.36425-6734-43.79118511.6
Love1620.751-122.41836-8931-36.86116910.6
Osman1821.859-126.46827-6921-29.7241669.2
Stevens921.622-46.4785-1216-19.842657.2
Wade1222.429-54.53718-378-11.727847.0
Okoro1817.321-53.3964-2215-20.750613.4
Lopez129.317-24.7080-04-6.667383.2
Neto119.612-29.4143-106-61.000333.0
Diakite53.64-7.5711-30-0.00091.8
I.Mobley43.82-4.5001-20-0.00051.3
TEAM18246.9750-1539.487225-565354-442.8012079115.5
OPPONENTS18246.9699-1535.455214-592324-418.7751936107.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell1354674.2915.742025537
Garland419231.9988.228017463
E.Mobley491051548.6462.6530164126
Allen4913118011.2211.336082920
LeVert1755724.5784.938011282
Love131021157.2402.52202173
Osman746532.9331.83902152
Stevens716232.63.3160256
Wade534393.211.9280644
Okoro622281.69.541010153
Lopez98171.45.4130152
Neto210121.1141.370560
Diakite033.60.030110
I.Mobley0771.80.020100
TEAM18161279344.144924.9368010726578
OPPONENTS16754371039.442923.8425115125979

