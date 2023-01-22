AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell4036.1390-806.484149-377206-237.869113528.4
Garland3936.1291-649.44895-241169-194.87184621.7
E.Mobley4634.2286-506.5659-51114-167.68369515.1
Allen4133.0229-364.6290-7105-147.71456313.7
LeVert4431.0202-483.41872-19186-119.72356212.8
Osman4621.9154-330.46762-18049-73.6714199.1
Love4020.2111-284.39169-19456-63.8893478.7
Wade1823.338-84.45223-569-13.6921086.0
Okoro4819.799-208.47633-9747-64.7342785.8
Stevens3220.471-161.44116-5425-36.6941835.7
Rubio514.28-26.3084-164-6.667244.8
Lopez258.632-50.6401-110-14.714753.0
Neto3010.634-65.5239-2814-16.875913.0
Diakite136.811-23.4784-130-0.000262.0
I.Mobley83.34-8.5001-20-0.00091.1
TEAM48243.61960-4047.484547-1508894-1149.7785361111.7
OPPONENTS48243.61881-4040.466573-1551813-1059.7685148107.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell371181553.91904.810005711914
Garland17941112.83148.1810481205
E.Mobley1122964088.91232.71250339658
Allen1262693959.6701.7930325851
LeVert321461784.01633.7990357510
Osman13951082.3701.579022374
Love422382807.0751.96507477
Wade1060703.917.94401277
Okoro28921202.540.8930362719
Stevens22901123.520.6450131914
Rubio112132.6112.280210
Lopez1918371.510.42801173
Neto62228.9431.427011113
Diakite3811.82.2110265
I.Mobley110111.40.020100
TEAM4691568203742.4114823.99000312640200
OPPONENTS4371483192040.0109122.710222361673207

