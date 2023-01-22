|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|40
|36.1
|390-806
|.484
|149-377
|206-237
|.869
|1135
|28.4
|Garland
|39
|36.1
|291-649
|.448
|95-241
|169-194
|.871
|846
|21.7
|E.Mobley
|46
|34.2
|286-506
|.565
|9-51
|114-167
|.683
|695
|15.1
|Allen
|41
|33.0
|229-364
|.629
|0-7
|105-147
|.714
|563
|13.7
|LeVert
|44
|31.0
|202-483
|.418
|72-191
|86-119
|.723
|562
|12.8
|Osman
|46
|21.9
|154-330
|.467
|62-180
|49-73
|.671
|419
|9.1
|Love
|40
|20.2
|111-284
|.391
|69-194
|56-63
|.889
|347
|8.7
|Wade
|18
|23.3
|38-84
|.452
|23-56
|9-13
|.692
|108
|6.0
|Okoro
|48
|19.7
|99-208
|.476
|33-97
|47-64
|.734
|278
|5.8
|Stevens
|32
|20.4
|71-161
|.441
|16-54
|25-36
|.694
|183
|5.7
|Rubio
|5
|14.2
|8-26
|.308
|4-16
|4-6
|.667
|24
|4.8
|Lopez
|25
|8.6
|32-50
|.640
|1-1
|10-14
|.714
|75
|3.0
|Neto
|30
|10.6
|34-65
|.523
|9-28
|14-16
|.875
|91
|3.0
|Diakite
|13
|6.8
|11-23
|.478
|4-13
|0-0
|.000
|26
|2.0
|I.Mobley
|8
|3.3
|4-8
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|9
|1.1
|TEAM
|48
|243.6
|1960-4047
|.484
|547-1508
|894-1149
|.778
|5361
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|48
|243.6
|1881-4040
|.466
|573-1551
|813-1059
|.768
|5148
|107.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|37
|118
|155
|3.9
|190
|4.8
|100
|0
|57
|119
|14
|Garland
|17
|94
|111
|2.8
|314
|8.1
|81
|0
|48
|120
|5
|E.Mobley
|112
|296
|408
|8.9
|123
|2.7
|125
|0
|33
|96
|58
|Allen
|126
|269
|395
|9.6
|70
|1.7
|93
|0
|32
|58
|51
|LeVert
|32
|146
|178
|4.0
|163
|3.7
|99
|0
|35
|75
|10
|Osman
|13
|95
|108
|2.3
|70
|1.5
|79
|0
|22
|37
|4
|Love
|42
|238
|280
|7.0
|75
|1.9
|65
|0
|7
|47
|7
|Wade
|10
|60
|70
|3.9
|17
|.9
|44
|0
|12
|7
|7
|Okoro
|28
|92
|120
|2.5
|40
|.8
|93
|0
|36
|27
|19
|Stevens
|22
|90
|112
|3.5
|20
|.6
|45
|0
|13
|19
|14
|Rubio
|1
|12
|13
|2.6
|11
|2.2
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Lopez
|19
|18
|37
|1.5
|10
|.4
|28
|0
|1
|17
|3
|Neto
|6
|22
|28
|.9
|43
|1.4
|27
|0
|11
|11
|3
|Diakite
|3
|8
|11
|.8
|2
|.2
|11
|0
|2
|6
|5
|I.Mobley
|1
|10
|11
|1.4
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|469
|1568
|2037
|42.4
|1148
|23.9
|900
|0
|312
|640
|200
|OPPONENTS
|437
|1483
|1920
|40.0
|1091
|22.7
|1022
|2
|361
|673
|207
