Guardians third. Myles Straw singles to shallow center field. Cam Gallagher strikes out swinging. Andres Gimenez homers to right field. Myles Straw scores. Amed Rosario called out on strikes. Jose Ramirez called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 2, Cubs 0.
Guardians fourth. Josh Naylor singles to shallow infield. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Cody Bellinger. Will Brennan singles to shallow center field. Josh Naylor to third. David Fry reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Will Brennan out at second. Josh Naylor scores. Myles Straw called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Cubs 0.
Guardians fifth. Cam Gallagher singles to left field. Andres Gimenez doubles to deep center field. Cam Gallagher to third. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Andres Gimenez scores. Cam Gallagher scores. Jose Ramirez flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Josh Naylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Amed Rosario to third. Throwing error by Jared Young. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Jared Young. Josh Naylor to second. Amed Rosario scores. Will Brennan grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Jared Young.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Cubs 0.
Cubs fifth. Yan Gomes singles to center field. Trey Mancini singles to left field. Yan Gomes to third. Mike Tauchman grounds out to shallow infield, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Trey Mancini to second. Yan Gomes scores. Nico Hoerner pops out to Josh Naylor. Christopher Morel grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Josh Naylor.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Cubs 1.
Cubs eighth. Mike Tauchman flies out to deep left field to David Fry. Nico Hoerner grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor. Christopher Morel homers to center field. Cody Bellinger singles to shallow center field. Seiya Suzuki walks. Dansby Swanson flies out to deep right center field to Myles Straw.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 6, Cubs 2.
Cubs ninth. Jared Young walks. Yan Gomes flies out to deep right field to Will Brennan. Trey Mancini singles to right field. Jared Young scores. Mike Tauchman singles to second base. Trey Mancini to second. Nico Hoerner singles to second base. Mike Tauchman to second. Trey Mancini to third. Christopher Morel singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner to third. Mike Tauchman scores. Trey Mancini scores. Cody Bellinger out on a sacrifice fly to left field to David Fry. Nico Hoerner scores. Seiya Suzuki grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Cubs 6.
Guardians tenth. Amed Rosario singles to shortstop. Andres Gimenez to third. Jose Ramirez grounds out to first base to Jared Young. Amed Rosario to second. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Amed Rosario scores. Andres Gimenez scores. Josh Bell called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 8, Cubs 6.
