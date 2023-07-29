White sox first. Tim Anderson homers to left field. Yoan Moncada grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Luis Robert Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Tyler Freeman to Josh Naylor. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Guardians 0.
White sox fifth. Yasmani Grandal singles to center field. Oscar Colas pops out to shortstop to Tyler Freeman. Zach Remillard singles to center field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Tim Anderson singles to shortstop. Zach Remillard to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Tim Anderson out at third. Zach Remillard scores. Yasmani Grandal scores. Luis Robert Jr. strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Guardians 0.
White sox sixth. Eloy Jimenez walks. Jake Burger reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Eloy Jimenez out at second. Andrew Vaughn homers to center field. Jake Burger scores. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shortstop, Tyler Freeman to Josh Naylor. Oscar Colas strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 5, Guardians 0.
Guardians seventh. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor pops out to shallow right field to Jake Burger. Josh Bell singles to left field. Will Brennan singles to right field. Josh Bell to second. Tyler Freeman singles to shallow right field. Will Brennan to second. Josh Bell scores. Bo Naylor flies out to left field to Zach Remillard.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 5, Guardians 1.
White sox seventh. Zach Remillard walks. Tim Anderson grounds out to shallow infield, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Zach Remillard to second. Yoan Moncada pops out to Jose Ramirez. Luis Robert Jr. singles to left field. Zach Remillard scores. Eloy Jimenez singles to deep left field. Luis Robert Jr. scores. Jake Burger walks. Eloy Jimenez to second. Andrew Vaughn walks. Jake Burger to second. Eloy Jimenez to third. Yasmani Grandal flies out to center field to Myles Straw.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 7, Guardians 1.
Guardians ninth. Jose Ramirez doubles to deep right field. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Jose Ramirez to third. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow infield. Josh Naylor out at second. Jose Ramirez scores. Will Brennan flies out to deep right field to Oscar Colas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 7, Guardians 2.
