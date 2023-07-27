Guardians first. Steven Kwan triples. Andres Gimenez doubles to deep right field. Steven Kwan scores. Jose Ramirez pops out to Yoan Moncada. Josh Naylor grounds out to first base to Yasmani Grandal. Andres Gimenez to third. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow infield, Dylan Cease to Yasmani Grandal.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 1, White sox 0.
Guardians third. Steven Kwan singles to shallow center field. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow infield. Steven Kwan to second. Jose Ramirez pops out to shallow left field to Tim Anderson. Josh Naylor doubles to deep right field. Andres Gimenez scores. Steven Kwan scores. Josh Bell walks. Will Brennan singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Josh Bell to third. Josh Naylor scores. Gabriel Arias walks. Bo Naylor strikes out swinging. Myles Straw reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Gabriel Arias out at second.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Guardians 4, White sox 0.
White sox third. Jake Burger homers to right field. Oscar Colas lines out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Seby Zavala strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi walks. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 4, White sox 1.
White sox fifth. Yasmani Grandal singles to center field. Jake Burger homers to center field. Yasmani Grandal scores. Oscar Colas pops out to shallow left field to Gabriel Arias. Seby Zavala grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Josh Naylor. Andrew Benintendi lines out to left field to Steven Kwan.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 4, White sox 3.
Guardians seventh. Andres Gimenez hit by pitch. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor doubles to shallow center field. Andres Gimenez scores. Josh Bell strikes out swinging. Will Brennan grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Yasmani Grandal.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 5, White sox 3.
Guardians eighth. Gabriel Arias doubles to right field, advances to 3rd. Fielding error by Oscar Colas. Bo Naylor singles to first base. Gabriel Arias scores. Myles Straw flies out to right field to Oscar Colas. Steven Kwan lines out to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Andres Gimenez flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 6, White sox 3.
