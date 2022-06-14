Guardians third. Steven Kwan singles to shallow infield. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging. Myles Straw strikes out swinging. Amed Rosario doubles to center field. Steven Kwan to third. Jose Ramirez singles to shallow left field. Amed Rosario scores. Steven Kwan scores. Oscar Gonzalez singles to shallow center field. Jose Ramirez to second. Josh Naylor pops out to third base to Ryan McMahon.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 2, Rockies 0.
Rockies third. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Yonathan Daza doubles to deep right field. Brendan Rodgers reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yonathan Daza out at third. C.J. Cron triples to deep right center field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Ryan McMahon flies out to left field to Steven Kwan.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Rockies 1.
Guardians sixth. Jose Ramirez walks. Oscar Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor singles to shallow right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Owen Miller singles to shallow infield. Josh Naylor to second. Andres Gimenez strikes out on a foul tip. Steven Kwan grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Guardians 3, Rockies 1.
Rockies seventh. Randal Grichuk lines out to deep right center field to Myles Straw. Brian Serven singles to shallow center field. Sam Hilliard grounds out to shallow infield to Josh Naylor. Brian Serven to second. Charlie Blackmon homers to center field. Brian Serven scores. Yonathan Daza singles to shallow center field. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Rockies 3.
Guardians tenth. Jose Ramirez doubles to right field. Amed Rosario scores. Oscar Gonzalez strikes out swinging. Ernie Clement walks. Owen Miller grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Rockies 3.
