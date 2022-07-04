Tigers first. Riley Greene walks. Willi Castro singles to right field. Riley Greene to third. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera singles to center field. Willi Castro scores. Riley Greene scores. Jeimer Candelario reaches on a fielder's choice to second base, advances to 2nd. Miguel Cabrera out at second. Throwing error by Amed Rosario.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians fourth. Amed Rosario pops out to shallow center field to Jonathan Schoop. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Schoop to Kody Clemens. Josh Naylor homers to right field. Franmil Reyes pops out to Kody Clemens.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Guardians 1.
Tigers seventh. Jonathan Schoop singles to center field. Tucker Barnhart walks. Riley Greene flies out to deep center field to Myles Straw. Jonathan Schoop to third. Willi Castro pops out to shallow center field to Amed Rosario. Javier Baez singles to shallow center field. Tucker Barnhart to second. Jonathan Schoop scores. Miguel Cabrera walks. Javier Baez to second. Tucker Barnhart to third. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 3, Guardians 1.
Tigers eighth. Robbie Grossman called out on strikes. Kody Clemens called out on strikes. Jonathan Schoop singles to right field. Tucker Barnhart doubles to left field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Riley Greene strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Guardians 1.
