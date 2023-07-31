Guardians second. Josh Bell singles to deep right field. Will Brennan strikes out swinging. Gabriel Arias singles to center field. Josh Bell to second. Bo Naylor doubles to right field. Gabriel Arias to third. Josh Bell scores. Myles Straw out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Bo Naylor to third. Gabriel Arias scores. Steven Kwan grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Jose Abreu.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Astros 0.
Astros sixth. Jose Altuve walks. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shallow infield, Noah Syndergaard to Josh Naylor. Jose Altuve to third. Kyle Tucker singles to center field. Jose Altuve scores. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Yordan Alvarez homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Kyle Tucker scores. Jose Abreu grounds out to shallow infield, Eli Morgan to Josh Naylor. Yainer Diaz singles to center field. Corey Julks strikes out on a foul tip.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Guardians 2.
Astros seventh. Jake Meyers lines out to shallow left field to Gabriel Arias. Jose Altuve walks. Jeremy Pena walks. Jose Altuve to second. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena to third. Jose Altuve scores. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Jose Abreu lines out to first base to Josh Naylor.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 5, Guardians 2.
Astros eighth. Yainer Diaz doubles to left field. Corey Julks lines out to right field to Will Brennan. Yainer Diaz to third. Jake Meyers singles to center field. Yainer Diaz scores. Jose Altuve walks. Jake Meyers to second. Jeremy Pena walks. Jose Altuve to second. Jake Meyers to third. Kyle Tucker out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Steven Kwan. Jake Meyers scores. Alex Bregman flies out to center field to Myles Straw.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 7, Guardians 2.
Guardians ninth. Will Brennan singles to deep right field. Gabriel Arias singles to right field. Will Brennan to third. Bo Naylor walks. Gabriel Arias to second. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Steven Kwan out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Kyle Tucker. Gabriel Arias to third. Will Brennan scores. Andres Gimenez grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 7, Guardians 3.
