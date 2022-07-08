Guardians second. Franmil Reyes flies out to shallow right field to Kyle Isbel. Andres Gimenez hit by pitch. Owen Miller reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Andres Gimenez out at second. Nolan Jones doubles to right field, advances to 3rd. Owen Miller scores. Throwing error by Kyle Isbel. Austin Hedges called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 1, Royals 0.
Royals third. Kyle Isbel called out on strikes. Michael A. Taylor singles to shallow center field. Emmanuel Rivera flies out to shallow right field to Nolan Jones. Whit Merrifield singles to left field. Michael A. Taylor to second. Andrew Benintendi singles to right center field. Whit Merrifield out at home. Michael A. Taylor scores.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 1, Royals 1.
Guardians seventh. Jose Ramirez doubles to right center field. Franmil Reyes homers to right field. Jose Ramirez scores. Andres Gimenez lines out to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Owen Miller flies out to deep right field to Kyle Isbel. Nolan Jones singles to right center field. Austin Hedges strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Royals 1.
Royals eighth. Emmanuel Rivera singles to right field. Whit Merrifield homers to left field. Nicky Lopez scores. Andrew Benintendi flies out to left field to Steven Kwan. Bobby Witt Jr. reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Amed Rosario. MJ Melendez flies out to shallow center field to Myles Straw. Hunter Dozier flies out to deep right field to Oscar Mercado.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Royals 3.
Royals ninth. Vinnie Pasquantino doubles to deep right field. Kyle Isbel strikes out on a foul bunt. Michael A. Taylor singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Edward Olivares scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Guardians 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.