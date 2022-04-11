Guardians first. Myles Straw singles to shallow infield. Steven Kwan walks. Jose Ramirez walks. Steven Kwan to second. Myles Straw to third. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shortstop. Jose Ramirez out at second. Steven Kwan to third. Myles Straw scores. Amed Rosario singles to second base. Steven Kwan scores. Owen Miller grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Carlos Santana.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 2, Royals 0.
Royals third. Whit Merrifield singles to shortstop. Bobby Witt Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Whit Merrifield out at second. Andrew Benintendi walks. Salvador Perez singles to left field. Andrew Benintendi to second. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Carlos Santana flies out to deep right center field to Oscar Mercado. Andrew Benintendi to third. Hunter Dozier flies out to deep left field to Steven Kwan.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 2, Royals 1.
Guardians fourth. Owen Miller doubles to right center field. Oscar Mercado homers to left field. Owen Miller scores. Andres Gimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Witt Jr. to Carlos Santana. Austin Hedges grounds out to shallow infield, Bobby Witt Jr. to Carlos Santana. Myles Straw grounds out to shortstop, Adalberto Mondesi to Carlos Santana.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 4, Royals 1.
Royals fourth. Adalberto Mondesi singles to right field. Michael A. Taylor walks. Nicky Lopez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Michael A. Taylor to third. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Throwing error by Jose Ramirez. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller. Nicky Lopez to third. Michael A. Taylor scores. Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi singles to left field. Nicky Lopez scores. Salvador Perez flies out to center field to Myles Straw.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Guardians 4, Royals 4.
Guardians seventh. Ernie Clement pinch-hitting for Andres Gimenez. Ernie Clement singles to center field. Austin Hedges out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield to Salvador Perez. Ernie Clement to second. Myles Straw strikes out swinging. Steven Kwan walks. Ernie Clement to third. Jose Ramirez singles to left field. Steven Kwan to second. Ernie Clement scores. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow right field. Jose Ramirez to third. Steven Kwan scores. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 6, Royals 4.
Royals seventh. Andrew Benintendi singles to shallow right field. Salvador Perez singles to left field. Andrew Benintendi to second. Carlos Santana walks. Salvador Perez to second. Andrew Benintendi to third. Hunter Dozier reaches on a fielder's choice to left center field. Carlos Santana out at second. Salvador Perez to third. Andrew Benintendi scores. Adalberto Mondesi grounds out to first base. Hunter Dozier out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Royals 5.
Guardians eighth. Owen Miller doubles to deep left field. Oscar Mercado lines out to deep right center field to Whit Merrifield. Ernie Clement walks. Austin Hedges flies out to deep right field to Whit Merrifield. Owen Miller to third. Myles Straw walks. Ernie Clement to second. Steven Kwan triples to deep right field. Myles Straw scores. Ernie Clement scores. Owen Miller scores. Jose Ramirez grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 9, Royals 5.
Guardians ninth. Franmil Reyes pops out to shallow right field to Nicky Lopez. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Owen Miller singles to center field. Amed Rosario to third. Oscar Mercado grounds out to third base, Bobby Witt Jr. to Carlos Santana. Owen Miller to second. Amed Rosario scores. Ernie Clement flies out to right field to Whit Merrifield.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 10, Royals 5.
Royals ninth. Bobby Witt Jr. walks. Andrew Benintendi homers to center field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Salvador Perez called out on strikes. Carlos Santana grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller. Hunter Dozier lines out to deep left field to Steven Kwan.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 10, Royals 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.