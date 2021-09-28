Indians first. Myles Straw doubles. Amed Rosario walks. Jose Ramirez singles to left field. Amed Rosario to second. Myles Straw to third. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow center field. Jose Ramirez to third. Amed Rosario scores. Myles Straw scores. Harold Ramirez grounds out to second base. Franmil Reyes out at second. Jose Ramirez scores. Bradley Zimmer lines out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 3, Royals 0.
Royals first. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shallow infield, Aaron Civale to Yu Chang. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Yu Chang. Salvador Perez walks. Andrew Benintendi homers to right field. Salvador Perez scores. Carlos Santana called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 3, Royals 2.
Royals fourth. Salvador Perez doubles to deep center field. Andrew Benintendi flies out to deep right center field to Bradley Zimmer. Salvador Perez to third. Carlos Santana out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Bradley Zimmer. Salvador Perez scores. Adalberto Mondesi grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Yu Chang.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 3, Royals 3.
Royals sixth. Nicky Lopez grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Yu Chang. Salvador Perez homers to left field. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Ramirez to Yu Chang. Carlos Santana flies out to shallow left field to Harold Ramirez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, Indians 3.
Indians eighth. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana. Oscar Mercado pinch-hitting for Bradley Zimmer. Oscar Mercado singles to right center field. Yu Chang doubles to center field. Oscar Mercado scores. Roberto Perez flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. Owen Miller pinch-hitting for Andres Gimenez. Owen Miller strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 4, Royals 4.
Royals eighth. Kyle Isbel strikes out swinging. Whit Merrifield singles to left field. Nicky Lopez triples to deep left center field. Whit Merrifield scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi walks. Carlos Santana reaches on error. Andrew Benintendi to second. Fielding error by Owen Miller. Adalberto Mondesi strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Royals 6, Indians 4.