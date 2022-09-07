Guardians fourth. Oscar Gonzalez doubles to deep right center field. Andres Gimenez grounds out to shallow right field, Nick Pratto to Zack Greinke. Oscar Gonzalez to third. Owen Miller singles to shallow center field. Oscar Gonzalez scores. Luke Maile strikes out on a foul tip. Myles Straw flies out to right field to Nate Eaton.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 1, Royals 0.
Royals ninth. Kyle Isbel walks. Drew Waters walks. Kyle Isbel to second. Nicky Lopez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Drew Waters out at second. Kyle Isbel to third. MJ Melendez singles to center field. Nicky Lopez to third. Kyle Isbel scores. Bobby Witt Jr. is intentionally walked. MJ Melendez to second. Salvador Perez out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Myles Straw. Nicky Lopez scores.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 2, Guardians 1.
