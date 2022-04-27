Angels second. Jared Walsh pops out to shortstop to Jose Ramirez. Anthony Rendon doubles to deep right center field. Brandon Marsh singles to shallow center field. Anthony Rendon scores. Matt Duffy flies out to right field to Oscar Mercado. Kurt Suzuki pops out to Jose Ramirez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 1, Guardians 0.
Angels third. Andrew Velazquez grounds out to first base, Owen Miller to Triston McKenzie. Taylor Ward singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Mike Trout homers to left field. Taylor Ward scores. Jared Walsh flies out to left field to Ernie Clement.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Guardians 0.
Angels fifth. Andrew Velazquez called out on strikes. Taylor Ward grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller. Shohei Ohtani singles to shallow center field. Mike Trout doubles to deep left field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Guardians 0.
Guardians ninth. Myles Straw singles to center field. Amed Rosario flies out to center field to Mike Trout. Jose Ramirez doubles to deep right field. Myles Straw scores. Franmil Reyes called out on strikes. Owen Miller strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Guardians 1.
