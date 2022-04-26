Angels fifth. Max Stassi strikes out on a foul tip. Tyler Wade strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward homers to center field. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to second base, Amed Rosario to Owen Miller.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 1, Guardians 0.
Angels seventh. Max Stassi singles to center field. Tyler Wade out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Austin Hedges to Owen Miller. Max Stassi to second. Taylor Ward homers to center field. Max Stassi scores. Shohei Ohtani flies out to deep right field to Josh Naylor. Mike Trout strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Guardians 0.
